Rickenbacker Causeway is our priority, needs our voice

The Rickenbacker Causeway is the only mode of transportation to egress and ingress for Key Biscayne residents, businesses and workers.

It is also the only way by which residents get personal and home services, among them health, higher education, deliveries, gardeners and contractors. Businesses in the Village get their services and supplies as well, such as food and medical supplies and employment.

The free flow of traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway is essential to the viability and survival of this community.

The following external entities have tremendous interest in the Causeway, primarily for other purposes, in my opinion non-essential needs to our survival:

1 - State of Florida wants access to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, one of the most acclaimed and visited parks in their system, at the southern tip of Key Biscayne.

2 – Miami-Dade County wants to provide recreational activities to its citizens. Among these are beaches, fitness, sports and marinas – not only along the causeway, but also their facilities at the northern tip of Key Biscayne.

3- City of Miami wants to redevelop and monetize its holdings in Virginia Key for the purpose of providing entertainment and recreational venues.

These are external, competing goals, but non-essential to the viability and survival of our community, and they cause traffic conflicts and congestion along the causeway.

The Village government had BCC Engineering prepare a plan for the redesign of the Causeway and possibly for Bear Cut Bridge. But it is not scheduled to be finished until 2029 at the earliest, and there is no money identified for its construction. Those plans are presently under review by the Village administration, to be presented to the Village Council soon.

I implore the Council to give them considerable priority. We deserve it.

Miami-Dade County owns and operates the causeway. It should be managed in an equitable manner for all its stakeholders. Punting its responsibility to a private concessioner, whose primary goal will be to maximize revenues, should not be an option. Rickenbacker Causeway needs to be governed by a consensus of the public entities that have interests on it.

Primarily those that depend on it for their everyday needs.

Maybe the almost 15,000 residents of this community will have input into the plans this time!