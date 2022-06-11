Why do they think assault rifles should be legally protected under the Second Amendment? Why won’t they ratify the 2nd Amendment to condemn assault rifles? Why do they allow the insanity of mass shootings continue?

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

First of all, “the right to keep and bear arms” was meant for private citizens to be ready at a moment’s notice to join up with their local militia (think National Guard) should our country be attacked again. They were worried about another Revolutionary War.

Second, 246 years ago “arms” were things like bayonets, muskets and flintlock pistols. I don’t think our forefathers ever imagined the invention of a gun that could shoot 600 rounds a minute.

Twenty-seven amendments have been ratified since the creation of the Constitution. Among them, the 18th Amendment in 1933 – you know, the one that prohibited the manufacturing, transporting, sale and purchase of intoxicating liquors. It was never a popular amendment. And I bet many senators on both sides of the political divide were already breaking the law, hanging out in the speakeasies that were so popular in the 1920’s. I’m sure we can collectively agree this was a good move.

The seventh governor of Virginia, Edmund Randolph, helped write the Constitution. He was a member of the Committee of Detail. The goal of that committee was to “insert essential principles only, lest the operations of government should be clogged by rendering those provisions permanent and unalterable, which ought to be accommodated to the times and events.” The key words here: “accommodated to the times and events.”

So far in 2022, there have been 27 school shootings. And we still have six more months to finish the year out! 55% of mass shootings since 2009 involved a high capacity magazine. Not a musket. Not a bayonet or a pistol. But with a weapon that fires roughly 150 rounds in 15 seconds! A violent weapon that anyone over the age of 18 can legally purchase. Yet, the US Congress refuses to ratify the 2nd Amendment. Forbidding the sale of this one type of weapon is all that needs to be done. Yet, the GOP base is insanely protective of the desire to own assault rifles.

Statistics don’t support that mental illness is the problem behind all this violence. The Uvalde shooter had no documented history of any mental illness. However, he was bullied and grew up with an addict mother, in a pretty unstable home environment. Violence is not mental illness. Violence is untreated anger. A common thread with mass shooters is that they were wronged at some point in their lives. They were bullied/experienced social rejection. They grew up in an abusive home. They learned hatred as young people. Hatred is not a mental illness. Here’s a mental health stat for you, though: 4% of violent crimes in the US are committed by people who have a diagnosed mental illness. Of that 4%, only 2% used a gun.

The GOP has received more that $100 million from the NRA since the Sandy Hook shooting, simply to protect the NRA’s agenda on gun rights. Politicians (specifically, the GOP) have caved to the NRA and their wads of money to fund their campaigns over the safety of their constituents. Elected officials are supposed to work for the majority of those they represent. Not a select group – regardless of how much money they are receiving.

Despite how you feel about the 2nd Amendment, I’m sure you want to feel safe at a concert, a ball field, a mall, the grocery store or out for a night with your friends. And how could you not want children to be safe in their schools! Something has to change. Show some compassion for your family, your friends, your community, your state, your nation. It’s such a simple fix. Tell your elected officials that life is far more important than padding their campaigns, and to change their stance on the 2nd Amendment.

Kristin Kann