I take exception with the misleading, self-serving and one-sided commentaries presented in two separate columns published in the October 6 edition of the Islander News. As has become the norm, I’ll present the less-rosy counterpoints by order of importance.

Referendum 4. I will begin with a little bit of history. Section 4.15 of our Charter, the Village’s Constitution, is titled Approval by Vote of Electors Required for Amendments to Land Development Regulations and says “[n]o text amendment to the zoning code or other land development regulations that would create a new zoning district, or that would amend any definition of a term used in the land development regulations, or that would have the effect of allowing a use not currently permitted, increased residential density, additional hotel or other accommodation units per acre, or increased lot coverage, height, or floor area ratio, shall be effective until approved by a majority vote of the electors voting on the amendment [emphasis added].”

This concise but very powerful section found its way into the Charter after the debacle by the Village Council in the handling of the former Sonesta property, where the Oceana building sits today. To make a long story short, the Sonesta property was being sold and the Council at that time approved a site plan that included up to four towers to be built on the land, completely changing the Village’s character, density and congestion. There was an uproar and lawsuits ,and in the end the Council and the developers backed down and had to follow the will of the people and cancel the massive project that was originally envisioned.

Understanding that the Council could not always be trusted with such important decisions, a grassroots movement began a petition drive to add what eventually became Section 4.15 to the Village Charter in 2007. The required signatures were gathered and a special election was held in 2007, against the will of the Council, where the registered voters approved the new Charter language by over 70%. Shortly thereafter the Council placed another Charter amendment question on a subsequent ballot in an attempt to take this power back from the people but it was overwhelmingly rejected by the voters, keeping the current Charter section intact and ensuring that the people, and not a Council whose whims can change every two years, will safeguard this quality-of-life decision.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Now for the present. The 2040 Strategic Vision Board has presented to the Village Council an all-encompassing 202-page report that recommends that basically every property on or near Crandon Boulevard be redeveloped larger, higher and with more density. Don’t take my word for it: “The main intervention idea for this location resulted from combining the goals of making the Village more resilient while simultaneously tackling the perceived shortcomings of what is essentially a series of 1960-80s era shopping centers.” The Key Biscayne Vision Plan, June 2022 at page 29.

But Section 4.15 presents a problem. The Village Charter, in its current form, will simply not allow the Council to make any of the decisions necessary to push this behemoth of a Village redevelopment scheme. The solution is to once again ask the voters to relinquish their power and to give it all back to the Council.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. It is very simple.

If you vote “Yes” on Key Biscayne Referendum 4 you will be opening the door to the elimination and/or replacement of every business location on or near Crandon Boulevard, increased density and congestion in our 1.3 square mile Village, traffic on Crandon Boulevard, which is already a problem, will become a nightmare and small, local business will be decimated by the increased costs and rents that necessarily follow redevelopment.

I will vote NO, but it is up to each registered voter to decide what kind of Key they want to live in: One that looks like Key Biscayne? Or one that looks like Brickell Key?

Referendum 1. Capital Project Ordinance Threshold Requirements. The Village has just passed a record $37,000,000 budget with so much bloat and pork built into it the Council should be ashamed . Yet, they want to save $7,500 on mailing costs so as to have fewer public hearings on how the taxpayers’ money is being spent? Give me a break. Every taxpayer on the island deserves the courtesy of a postcard every time the Village wants to spend more than half a million bucks. I will be voting NO.

Referendum 2. Village Debt Limit Calculation. This is one of my favorites. The Village Charter, in its wisdom, codifies fiscal responsibility by making sure that the Council does not spend beyond the taxpayers’ means. Debt is limited to 1% of the total value of the property within the Village, $90 Million this year on a total property value of $9 Billion. Now we have a push to increase this to 2%, or $180 Million, supported by the same people who two years ago pushed for the $100 Million Dollar Bond saying “it’s ok because the debt cap won’t let us spend all of the money.” If this gets approved the next step in 2024 is the $200 Million Dollar Bond which will be “necessary” to fund the $350 Million+ in wish list of, in my opinion, improperly vetted projects the Village has created. You heard it here first. I will be voting NO.

Referendum 3. Allowing Voters to Approve Debt that Exceeds the Debt Limit. Remember what I said above for #2? If #3 gets approved there will effectively be no debt limit for Key Biscayne. All of the new-found money and interests that have found their way into Key Biscayne politics, attracted by the huge redevelopment projects outlined in the 2040 Vision Plan, WILL undertake massive advertising campaigns for every election that include any excess debt approval scheme. I will be voting NO.

Referendum 5. Establishing Councilmember Primaries. This is a solution searching for a problem. The only benefit of Councilmember primaries would be for the supporters of “shadow slates.” A primary would make it easier to eliminate inconvenient candidates in the first round and ensure that only the convenient ones make it to the second-round. Campaigns will also become longer, costlier and uglier. We have Mayoral primaries because we want the Mayor to have over 50% of the vote. This is not required of Councilmembers. I will be voting NO.

Referendum 6. Establishing Courtesy Electronic Public Notice. I will vote YES. The more communication the Village has with its residents, taxpayers and voters the better.

Referendum 7. Establishing Supplemental Open Meeting Requirements. I will vote YES. The more openness and transparency the Village has with its residents, taxpayers and voters the better.

In closing, know that during my last four years on Council I have served you, the 15,000 residents of Key Biscayne in an honest, diligent and transparent manner. The secret sauce to Key Biscayne’s success has always been our highly intelligent, educated and engaged community and the efficient government that hears and respects every voice. Key Biscayne must keep to this if we are to keep the ”Village” within the Village of Key Biscayne. Thank you.

Ignacio Segurola is a Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember