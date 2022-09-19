Several non- or low-invasive procedures available to fix double chin

Dear Dr. Polo: My double chin really bothers me. Do I need to have surgery to fix it or are there easier solutions?

Excess submental fat, or a double chin, is a common cosmetic issue that concerns many adults across the age spectrum. Sometimes a double chin is a familial trait and not necessarily related to being overweight. With obesity, a double chin may develop in young or older individuals. Among older adults, accumulation of submental and neck fat may be related to weight gain and/or to aging changes alone.

Fortunately, there are many options for reducing fat under the chin, and many of them do not involve major surgery. These options include: procedures using injectable drugs, minimally invasive surgical procedures with minimal scarring, as well as more major surgical procedures with more significant incisions.

In my practice, we offer all of these procedures. I determine which procedure is ideal for each individual patient based on the amount of fatty tissue present, the anatomical position of the fat compartments, the amount of skin excess, and the quality of that skin.

I recommend noninvasive procedures or injectable treatments for patients with small amounts of superficial fat, fairly good skin quality, and minimal skin excess.

Cryolipolysis involves application of a noninvasive device that cools the fat cells to a point where the cell membranes rupture and the fat content can be absorbed over time. Deoxycholic acid is FDA approved for treating submental fat. When injected into fat, this agent causes rupture of the fat cell membranes and again leads to resorption.

These noninvasive and injectable treatments are usually performed in my office with topical anesthesia and minimal discomfort. Both almost always require more than one treatment for maximal improvement. Several weeks are required between treatments and to realize the final result after each treatment.

I find that where there is a large accumulation of submental and neck fat, minimally or noninvasive treatments will not deliver enough improvement to satisfy most patients. For these individuals, I can provide more dramatic results through a minimally invasive liposuction surgery. Neck liposuction can be performed with local anesthesia, but I prefer IV sedation or general anesthesia in order to safely achieve an ideal result. Downtime after neck liposuction should be no more than a few days.

There are a few contraindications to using liposuction to treat a double chin. In the submental region, fat may accumulate superficially in the subcutaneous tissues, which are accessible to liposuction, or deeper beneath muscle. Fat in this deeper layer may not be safely removed by liposuction because of the risk of injury to vital structures. For individuals with too much redundant skin or poor skin quality and those with submuscular fat accumulation, I perform a more invasive neck lift surgery. This procedure requires at least an incision in the crease beneath the chin and possibly incisions around and behind the ears. IV or general anesthesia is usually required, and down time could be up to 10 days or so.

If a patient’s primary problem is excess fat, skin quality will usually be adequate to allow tightening in proportion to the amount of fat removed. People often believe that there will be excess, loose skin after liposuction. As demonstrated by our before and after photos, it is actually quite remarkable how much skin contraction is possible after liposuction. The patient illustrated is in her 30s and had good skin quality and a moderate to large amount of excess subcutaneous fat. She underwent liposuction with only a few days of downtime and immediately achieved her goal of an improved profile and better definition of her chin and jawline.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

