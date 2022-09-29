Dear neighbors.

Let's step forward, concentrate on the important issues – Rickenbacker, Virginia Key, underground utilities, beach replenishing, storm waters.

The primary tells us 58% of the electorate want a change, we do not want our Island to become a dictatorial regime. We are not puppets. This is a democracy. The “patrons” must accept change, let new people, proposals, ideas and voices emerge.

The insults, mudslinging and distortion against candidates can’t become the winning strategy. It is more damaging for the coming generations. Once this idea of conducting an election is planted, it will be the norm. This is not what our island is about.

Vote Fausto for Mayor.

Adriana Spitale Del Campo