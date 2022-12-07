STOPTHEGRINCH fundraiser launches to help offset Christmas tree scam

Happy Holidays Key Biscayne,

As most of you know our beloved Christmas tree sale has been dramatically changed this year because of the actions of a tree vendor up north.

Pastor Denny got concerned and has since found two other churches who have similar stories with the same company. It is still uncertain whether they will get any of their deposit back. The church fronts about $50,000 in costs to put on this sale every year and the profit they make is, at most, the same amount of money. This is achieved with countless hours of volunteer time of their parishioners plus some outside people who use the extra money to fund their own Christmas traditions.

It also represents over half of the fundraiser dollars they use every year to run their church and support their ministries, including several children's homes and orphanages in India, Costa Rica, Haiti, and right here in Miami.

When I spoke to Pastor Denny, his main concern was being able to provide our community with Christmas trees this season. Through great effort they have secured some trees that they are currently selling but the busiest weekends have passed, and the trees are far inferior to the ones they have sold in year’s past.

The Key Biscayne Community Church and Pastor Denny have provided unwavering light, love, and community spirit to our entire island for countless years. I can’t think of a better way to show the true spirit of Christmas than to help them out of their financial hardship. This is what Key Biscayne does best: Come together for each other in times of need.

For anyone who can, please consider donating the amount you would normally pay for a Christmas tree. To make a donation, click here and also feel free to attach any message you want to lift and restore their spirits.

This drive is affectionately called #STOPTHEGRINCH! Thank you in advance for your generosity.

Warm regards,

Katie Petros

Petros is a former Village Council Member and mayoral candidate.