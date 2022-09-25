To the Islander:

I, and I assume many of you, received a robo text last week from one of our mayoral candidates. He thanked me for sending him to the runoff. Robo texts can’t receive a response other than STOP to OPT OUT. But if I could respond to his text, this is what I’d say:

Dear Sir,

No need to thank me for sending you to the runoff. I didn’t vote for you in the primary.

In last week’s Islander you asked residents who will be voting on November 8, to “judge” for ourselves who is the better candidate.

Allow me to share my judgment: I don’t think you’re the better candidate. Mentioning more than once that you are “self funding” your campaign, and then suggesting that your opponent is taking money from “outside interests” in return for political favors, is not truthful. It is said with ignorance. From the information I have gathered, anyone who has given to your opponent’s campaign has had some connection to the Key, to him or his family members. And that’s perfectly legitimate. They are (legally) supporting their friend. That kind of talk does not belong in Village politics, let alone in any level of politics. Quite simply, character attacks will not get my vote. And I would imagine there are more Key Biscayne voters who feel the same.

Do you remember back in the day when elementary school teachers would write on report cards, “Works well with others?” I’m guessing that was never written on yours. The statements you’ve made about your opponent indicates you won’t work well with others, or with the village’s best interest in mind.

Your opponent has already proven he can do the job successfully. He’s genuine and not pretentious. He’s about the job and not the title. Joe Rasco will take on the job as mayor, once again, with honesty and grace.

Kristin Kann