We would like to thank the Village Manager and the Village staff, especially Public Works, for the management of flood water in our streets during last week's storm.

Although our Village stormwater infrastructure is antiquated, and the storm coincided with King Tides, the administration's planning and preparation allowed the flood waters to drain in the fastest way possible.

For those who do not remember past flood events, a good contrast was the CVS parking lot last week, which is private property. That could have been our streets without the proper maintenance and cleaning of catch basins.

Taylor and Melissa White