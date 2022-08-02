We should listen to a new generation of politicians, who bring fresh, unique ideas to the table

National Public Radio had an article on three 25-year-olds running for the House of Representatives. The two are men, self-proclaimed progressive democrats, and one is a conservative woman. None of them has run for office before. All are activists with a political mindset developed since high school.

They are the Parkland High School shooting generation, the “GenZs.”

My first thought was, “At 25, what do they know?” Then I remembered that when I was 25 I had been full of hope, vim, vigor and new ideas. Today, I think I’m the same, just a bit wiser.

Elders’ wisdom must have an open-mind component. Someone’s age doesn’t define them (says she who lies about her age); it’s their actions. The great value of our Elder status is knowing the shortcuts to achievement and failure. We have connectors and contacts built on a lifetime of awareness and understanding that we can use. That doesn’t mean there aren’t more challenges out there or that we should rest on our laurels. It implies that maybe we should listen to the 25-year-olds.

Elders and GenZs have one thing in common: people write us off as too old or too young. A second commonality is that both generations bring new ideas born from a vast, or limited, life span.

Think about it. The GenZs have watched and experienced mass shootings in their city, state and country. They’ve experienced the #MeToo movement, saw George Floyd die on video, and felt dismay over our divisive politicians. They had never heard the word inflation. Further, we’ve gone from protests in the streets to armed groups, led by politicians in power, attacking our Capitol building and attempting to assassinate a Vice President who was doing his job.

Elders and Boomers were part of the generation identified as hippies, free speech, open sexuality, Vietnam, Woodstock, and protests in the streets. What did we learn? Free speech is acceptable until you shout FIRE in a movie theater.

Fighting for values in another country doesn’t mean we have the right to be disrespectful to the 1.3 million soldiers who defend this country and its values. Open sexuality does not mean sexual violence is acceptable; irresponsible sex bred AIDS, herpes, and other new sexually transmitted diseases.

The good news is we’ve overcome much of our naivete. Why? We lived a life less ordinary. We created some monsters, but learned to tame them. We found new diseases and found cures. Polls show that most Boomers are moderate, accepting of lifestyle differences, and agree it’s time for a change. GenZ is worth listening to, just as we were in our 20s.

Remember, the Boomers led this country to change.

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com