Good morning. I can't understand what has been going on for years at my neighbor, L'Esplanade, where our Post Office and other businesses call “home.”

Just recently they spent time and I am sure money to install a small “fence” that to me has no purpose. The stairs that lead to the Post Office are in complete disarray. And at least two people that I know of have fallen and been seriously hurt, without the owners of the place doing anything about repairing them.

Thank you,

Tilky Lopez Blanco