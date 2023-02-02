While state debates the issue, Key Biscayne exempt from short-term rental restrictions

To the Editor:

A recent edition of Islander News has an article concerning the supposed difficulties of regulating Short-Term Vacation Rentals in our community.

I was surprised because Key Biscayne is one of the few municipalities authorized by the State of Florida to enact and enforce local rules with regard to this matter.

Some history is in order. During the 2011 legislative session in Tallahassee, then Senator Greg Evers introduced legislation (SB476) to prohibit local governments from regulating vacation rentals. Our community was able to prevail on Sen. Evers to create a “grandfather” clause so that any local ordinance approved prior to June 1, 2011 would not be preempted. Our Village Council passed and adopted on First Reading a series of rules and prohibitions on April 26, 2011 and confirmed those on Second Reading on May 24, 2011.

Short-Term Vacation Rentals is a contentious issue around the state. But it should not be an issue here. We have the laws and ability to address them. Moreover, most multi-family properties have strict prohibitions against vacation rentals and the majority vigorously enforces those.

Finally, during the discussions for the current municipal budget, the Administration initially proposed an expenditure of $60,000 for a software program to monitor vacation rentals. Concerns were raised about its necessity and it was removed. But based on quotes in the aforementioned article it appears that this expenditure is again being considered. That is astonishing. Islander News itself cites a public website that lists ten (10) short-term rentals on Key Biscayne. That would mean $6,000 for information and/or enforcement of each!

Key Biscayne is not preempted by state law. Our community has enacted and can enforce local ordinances regarding this matter, and most multi-family properties apply their own rules prohibiting this practice. The issue is one of enforcement and making sure our Code Enforcement officers focus on quality of life issues rather than harassing residents on their constitutionally protected activities.

Fausto Gomez