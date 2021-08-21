Isabel interviewed other students and got their opinion:
“I will be starting 7th grade in MAST. I am looking forward to making friends but not so much the academics.”
Alexandra Papp
“I’m excited but not excited… Expressing joy at the idea of leaving Coral Gables Senior High after his senior year, but not wanting to go through with the year itself.
Fredrick Hanselmann
“Part of me wants to get it over with, but another part of me wants to relish in the last year of ‘being a kid.’ However, I’m ready to start fresh somewhere else and study what I love. I think the year will be over before I even know it.”
Laura Furniss-Roe, incoming senior at Palmer Trinity
"I’m a little scared to start the new year because I know it will be really stressful, but at the same time I’m really excited to get to see my friends and meet new people. The past year has been especially difficult because of Covid, so hopefully things will be a bit easier this year."
Hana Hernandez, Palmer Trinity
“As an incoming rising senior, It feels nice to return and see my friends.”
Andre Fortou, Palmer Trinity