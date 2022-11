Peter Verbeeck, past president of Rotary Club of Key Biscayne (and former District Governor), recently traveled to Italy and took his Islander along.

When sending the photo, Verbeeck noted that it was taken in the Village of San Martino by the Adriatic Sea. “The village was founded in the Year 1000. The place you want to see in the real Italy,” added Verbeeck

Thanks for sharing Peter and enjoy your trip