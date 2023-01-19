Islander News goes along for the Egyptian temple tour

After eight days cruising the Nile visiting multiple majestic temples, Islander News concludes the trip by visiting the Temple of Hathor in Dendera near the city of Edna.

Buried under the sand until the 19th century, the remains are remarkably intact, making it one of the most beautiful and well-preserved temples in Egypt.

Attached picture shows Key Biscayne residents Al and Terri Menendez, Vivian Lopez Blanco, Oscar De Armas and Ana Menendez taking their Islander News along for the journey.

