Recently, Dr. Omar Alvarez-Pousa and his wife, Cecilia, traveled to Portofino, but they took some time out from their Italian sightseeing to read the Islander News to catch up on news from their hometown.

While on their travels, Alvarez-Pousa, a member of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, and his better half joined members of the Rotary Clubs of Rapallo and Portofino, and local students, for a beach cleanup in Camogli.

Thanks for sharing, Cecilia and Omar, plus the good international ecological deed.