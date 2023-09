Island resident Donatella Dillon, a personal trainer and Tai Chi instructor, recently spent some time in Bora Bora and took her Islander News along to remind of the “other” island.

During her visit, Dillon visited Papeete, the capital city of French Polynesia, an overseas collectivity of the French Republic in the Pacific Ocean.

Welcome back Donatella. Hope you had an incredible trip!

To see "Where in the World" the Islander traveled to last, click here.