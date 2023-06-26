Islander travels to Stonehenge

This month, local resident Joseph Barcie and his family, wife Leslie and son Etha, traveled from one island to another – across the pond to Stonehenge in the UK.

Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, located west of Amesbury. It consists of an outer ring of 13-foot-high vertical stones, seven feet wide, weighing around 25 tons, topped by connecting horizontal stones. Archaeologists believe Stonehenge was constructed from around 3000 to 2000 BC.

Thanks for sharing Joe and hope you had a great trip.

