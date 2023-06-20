Islander travels with Rotarians to Australia

Last week, several members of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne traveled to Melbourne, Australia for the Rotary International 2023 Convention. Among the island Rotarians making the trip were current Club President Pat Romano and incoming President Mayra Mesa, who along with Charlie Gamboa, took time to catch up on what was happening back home with the Islander.

Other local Rotarians making the trip included Gloria Johnson, Peter Verbeeck and Pat Woodson. Thanks for taking us along Rotarians and welcome back!

To see "Where in the World" the Islander traveled to last, click here.