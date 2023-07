This month, Towers of Key Biscayne residents Dr. Elsa Dominguez and Horacio Ravera traveled to Victoria Lake, Canada.

They enjoyed the views and took their Islander News along to keep up with the 4th of July celebrations back on the island.

Victoria Lake is located in the west-central interior of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Hope you enjoyed a great trip Elsa and Horacio!

