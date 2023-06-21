The Brackens bring Islander News when helping their veterinarian daughter settle in

Meet Dr. Sophie Bracken, DVM, who after recently graduating from Cornell Veterinary School with distinction is starting her new life and career in Philadelphia.

Bracken is the daughter of Christina and Michael Bracken, who are “just a wee bit proud of her.” The Brackens took along their copy of the Islander News as they helped their daughter with the move from Ithaca to Pennsylvania.

The good doctor is a member of Phi Zeta National Veterinary Honor Society, American Academy of Veterinary Dermatology Award, American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine-SA, Merck Manual Award.

Congratulations Sophie – or Dr. Bracken, which sounds better. The Islander family is also proud of your accomplishment.

