Key Biscayne resident Christina Bracken recently visited Ocracoke Island, part of North Carolina's Outer Banks region, and on her way home she caught up on local news with the newspaper.

Reported Bracken: “On my way home via the Outer Banks… Loooove the endless, empty beaches and wildness.”

Hope you had a great trip, Christina. Thanks for sharing!

#islanderphotooftheweek