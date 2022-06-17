It was a busy week in residential sales for Key Biscayne and Brickell, with a total of 24 closing between June 6 to the 10th.

The majority of closed deals were sold for under the asking price and 4 properties sold for more than $1 million. Check out the list to see what sold during the week ending June 10, 2022.

Key Biscayne

$740,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/895 square feet

155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 407, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Coldwell Banker presented this renovated one bedroom in the Commodore Club, which features private beach access with umbrellas and chairs, a spacious balcony and covered parking. Listed for $789,000.

Beatriz Rocha with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller and Ivette Fernandez with Semsch Realty representing the buyer.

$1,650,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,782 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. F907, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious, three-bedroom corner unit with two covered parking spaces and panoramic views of the ocean. The condominium has direct beach access with umbrellas and chairs included, kayak storage, barbecue, media and game rooms, gym, two pools, tennis courts, hair salon and spa and an in-house restaurant. Listed for $2,180,000.

Brickell

$705,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/829 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2703, Miami, FL 33131

This 2022 unit has never been occupied and faces east with water views. Developed by Ugo Colombo, residents enjoy the lap of luxury with five-star amenities. Last sold for $505,000 in January 2022 and was listed for sale for $725,000.

$575,000

2 bed/2 bath/963 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1207, Miami, FL 33131

Nice two-bedroom located on the 12th floor adjacent to the residences array of amenities, including a gym, swimming pools, private massage room, virtual golf room, cigar and wine room and more.

$1,470,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3401, Miami, FL 33131

Beautiful corner, three-bedroom unit in the luxurious ICON Brickell tower. Listed for $1,675,000, then price changed twice, to $1.595 million and $1.575 million.

$1,900,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,730 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4009, Miami, FL 33131

Spacious two bedroom with a den at Jade Brickell, an ultra-luxury waterfront building in Brickell with private foyer and elevators. Enjoy complimentary valet parking for guests. Listed for $1,895,000.

$665,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 905, Miami, FL 33129

Brickell Bay Condo with views of Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline. Sold for the listed price.

$485,000

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2503, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom in 500 Brickell East Condo featuring a European-style open kitchen. Listed for $495,000.

$525,000

2 bed/1 bath/877 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1002, Miami, FL 33130

This 2015 unit with nice upgrades at the 42-story Millecento condo residence was listed for $545,000.

$400,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/663 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3209, Miami, FL 33130

2008 built, one bedroom sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$1,200,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,287 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1501, Miami, FL 33131

Spacious corner unit in Echo Brickell, a 57-story, luxury condominium located in the financial district sold for $932 per square foot.

$700,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,118 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2502, Miami, FL 33130

Nice two-bedroom at Nine at Mary Brickell featuring a split floor plan, large balcony with ocean and city views. Listed for $799,000.

$645,000 photo

1 bed/1.5 bath

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2108, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom with marble flooring and espresso colored cabinets was presented by Engel & Volkers Miami Coconut Grove.

$450,000

1 bed/1 bath/757 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 3007, Miami, FL 33131

Luxurious one bedroom on the 30th floor featuring epic views and located on the Miami River near all the action.

$585,900

2 bed/2 bath/1,197 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3910, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom with incredible views of Brickell was listed for $670,000 in April 2022 before closing for $85,000 below the asking price.

$700,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,230 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 504, Miami, FL 33129

Spacious two-bedroom in the Bristol Towers residences featuring marble flooring and custom closets was listed for $670,000.

$360,000

2 bed/1.5 bath/990 square feet

825 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 451, Miami, FL 33131

A renovated 1968 two-bedroom unit with a den sold for $21,000 above the asking price.

$650,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/976 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1808, Miami, FL 33131

A 2016 one bedroom unit sold for $666 a square foot.

$610,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,051 square feet

235 SW 17th Road, Unit 103, Miami, FL 33129

Impeccable, renovated two-bedroom with two floors was listed for $595,000 and last sold for $460,000 in May 2021.

$900,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,152 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3705, Miami, FL 33130

Beautiful two-bedroom in the sought-after SLS Lux Brickell residences sold for the asking price.

$625,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/879 square feet

Lovely one-bedroom in The Reach, which is situated above Brickell City Centre, was listed for $650,000 in November 2021.

$860,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,167 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3609, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom with a den features incredible views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline, a bidet, soaking tub and ample closet space. This unit sold for $650,000 in October 2021.

$610,000

1 bed/1 bath/984 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5607, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom located on the 56th floor in the Icon features enviable views, world class amenities and a great location.

$970,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,346 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3606, Miami, FL 33130

This amazing, fully-furnished turnkey unit in the exclusive SLS Brickell Residences, located in the financial district, was listed for $979,900.