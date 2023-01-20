$10 million luxury Key Biscayne waterfront estate leads the way in weekly real estate sales

Stunning Key Biscayne estate sold for $10.05 million during the Jan. 9-13 time frame. The two-story Mediterranean boasts 8,818 square feet of living space and dockage fit for a 0-foot yacht. Not only that, the 3/4 acre site is located on a cul-de-sac on a peninsula with access to the ocean and Biscayne Bay without any bridges.
Key Biscayne
$10,050,000
6 bed/8 bath/8,818 square feet/0.71acre lot
251 Knollwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This huge single-family home was listed for $14.5 million in September 2022. Three-quarter acre estate on a tranquil cul-de-sac, with 327 feet of waterfront views behind a 10-foot iron gate, boasts six bedrooms and eight bedrooms. The Mediterranean-style house features hand-carved artisan cabinets, Sub Zero appliances, a pizza oven and rotisserie, with a four-car garage, 15 plus car driveway, and dockage for a 70 -foot yacht.
$860,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,700 square feet
575 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 413, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Listed for $890,000, this three-bedroom has a den, new high-impact glass doors and windows.
Brickell
$385,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/710 square feet
31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2606, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $430,000, this one-bedroom has a den, ceramic flooring, and modern bathrooms; allows monthly rentals.
$510,000
1 bed/1 bath/688 square feet
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4603, Miami, FL 33131
Plaza Brickell one-bedroom with a view from the 43rd floor was listed for $580,000 in May.
$725,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1501, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom, corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony was listed for $798,000 in November.
$410,000
1bed/1bath 856 square feet
218 SE 14th St., Apt. TS106, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom at the Emerald featuring porcelain tile flooring.
$1,050,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2201, Miami, FL 33131
East-facing corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony, Bosch appliances, wine cooler and water views. The property was listed for $1.15 million in November.
$460,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/684 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1109, Miami, FL 33130
Built in 2017, this Brickell Heights West one-bedroom was listed for $499,000.
$500,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet
1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1105, Miami, FL 33131
1977 two-bedroom listed for $515,000 and last sold for $370,000 in July 2021.
$450,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,056 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 806, Miami, FL 33131
Two-story loft, located near Brickell City Centre, was listed for $460,000.
$600,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/810 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 906, Miami, FL 33131
This one-bedroom located within a newer building, built in 2016, was listed for $695,000 in September.
$975,000
3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet
1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 2806, Miami, FL 33130
SLS Brickell three-bedroom featuring high-end amenities and touches. This property was listed for $1.075 million.
$595,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,051 square feet
31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2808, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom listed for $630,000 in August.
$575,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,088 square feet
1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3611, Miami, FL 33131
This two-bedroom was has been on the market since June 2022 and was listed for $750,000.
$645,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,197 square feet
500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2207, Miami, FL 33131
This centrally located two-bedroom went on the market in February 2022.
$570,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet
186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1409, Miami, FL 33131
Solaris two-bedroom featuring marble flooring and a modern kitchen was listed for $600,000.
