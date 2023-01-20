$10 million luxury Key Biscayne waterfront estate leads the way in weekly real estate sales

Stunning Key Biscayne estate sold for $10.05 million during the Jan. 9-13 time frame. The two-story Mediterranean boasts 8,818 square feet of living space and dockage fit for a 0-foot yacht. Not only that, the 3/4 acre site is located on a cul-de-sac on a peninsula with access to the ocean and Biscayne Bay without any bridges.

Continue reading to see what sold in KB and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$10,050,000

6 bed/8 bath/8,818 square feet/0.71acre lot

251 Knollwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This huge single-family home was listed for $14.5 million in September 2022. Three-quarter acre estate on a tranquil cul-de-sac, with 327 feet of waterfront views behind a 10-foot iron gate, boasts six bedrooms and eight bedrooms. The Mediterranean-style house features hand-carved artisan cabinets, Sub Zero appliances, a pizza oven and rotisserie, with a four-car garage, 15 plus car driveway, and dockage for a 70 -foot yacht.

$860,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,700 square feet

575 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 413, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Listed for $890,000, this three-bedroom has a den, new high-impact glass doors and windows.

Brickell

$385,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/710 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2606, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $430,000, this one-bedroom has a den, ceramic flooring, and modern bathrooms; allows monthly rentals.

$510,000

1 bed/1 bath/688 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4603, Miami, FL 33131

Plaza Brickell one-bedroom with a view from the 43rd floor was listed for $580,000 in May.

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1501, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom, corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony was listed for $798,000 in November.

$410,000

1bed/1bath 856 square feet

218 SE 14th St., Apt. TS106, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom at the Emerald featuring porcelain tile flooring.

$1,050,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2201, Miami, FL 33131

East-facing corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony, Bosch appliances, wine cooler and water views. The property was listed for $1.15 million in November.

$460,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/684 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1109, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2017, this Brickell Heights West one-bedroom was listed for $499,000.

$500,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1105, Miami, FL 33131

1977 two-bedroom listed for $515,000 and last sold for $370,000 in July 2021.

$450,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,056 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 806, Miami, FL 33131

Two-story loft, located near Brickell City Centre, was listed for $460,000.

$600,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/810 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 906, Miami, FL 33131

This one-bedroom located within a newer building, built in 2016, was listed for $695,000 in September.

$975,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 2806, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell three-bedroom featuring high-end amenities and touches. This property was listed for $1.075 million.

$595,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,051 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2808, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom listed for $630,000 in August.

$575,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,088 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3611, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom was has been on the market since June 2022 and was listed for $750,000.

$645,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,197 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2207, Miami, FL 33131

This centrally located two-bedroom went on the market in February 2022.

$570,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1409, Miami, FL 33131

Solaris two-bedroom featuring marble flooring and a modern kitchen was listed for $600,000.

