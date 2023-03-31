$10 million villa in Oceana Key Biscayne tops active sales week

The top selling property on this list fetches $10 million. The nearly 5,000-square-foot five bedroom/ 5 bathroom Villa in Oceana Key Biscayne features fine finishes, including glass stairs, Ornare closets and custom millwork. The first floor has elegant marble flooring, and the second floor is finished with wood. The home includes Crestron automation and sits on a 12,000-square-foot corner lot. The property at 112 Reef Lane, is a short walk to the beach and has access to the 5-star amenities offered by Oceana. It was listed in August 2022 for $11 million.

In addition to this fine property, here are the other sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period March 20 to 24.

Key Biscayne

$800,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,435 square feet

170 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 612, Key Biscayne

Listed in Feb. for $825,000, this two-bedroom has a wraparound balcony with ocean views.

Brickell

$625,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,110 square feet

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 3002, Miami

Listed for $650,000, this two-bedroom corner unit is upgraded and has a nice view of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay.

$650,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,108 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2607S, Miami

Fully-furnished Axis two-bedroom was listed for $699,000.

$2,200,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,083 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 49B, Miami

Spacious two-bedroom in the Four Seasons was listed for $2.3 million.

$549,000

1 bed/1 bath/748 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2803, Miami

One-bedroom unit with a den was listed for $595,000 in April 2022.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1900, Miami

This one-bedroom was listed last October for $510,000.

$870,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,450 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3005, Miami

Desirable Brickell Icon two-bedroom was listed for $1.125 million in October 2022.

$490,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 711, Miami

Listed for $505,000, this two-bedroom is in a building built in 1977.

$360,000

Studio/1 bath/531 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2305, Miami

Millecento studio was listed for $385,000.

$1,130,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,762 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3408, Miami

Snazzy, sought-after three-bedroom/three-bathroom condo was listed for $1.2 million in January.

$670,000

1 bed/1 bath/836 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2017, Miami

This 2005 one-bedroom boasts expansive water views.

$585,000

1 bed/2 bath/852 square feet

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2105, Miami,

One-bedroom with two bathrooms, in a 2017-built building situated near Mary Brickell Village, was listed for $640,000 in July 2021.

$1,650,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,730 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1203, Miami

This luxurious Jade at Brickell Bay two-bedroom with three baths went on the market in September 2022 for $1.8 million.

$1,400,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,446 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4912, Miami

Brickell Flatiron high-end two-bedroom was listed for $1.495 million and last sold for $990,000 in January 2020.

$1,299,900

2 bed/2 bath/1,313 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5405, Miami

Icon Brickell Tower 1 two-bedroom sold for the asking price.

$815,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,012 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3613, Miami

Icon Brickell corner unit that comes with furniture was listed for $1.07 million in March 2022.

$810,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,218 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 3909, Miami

This two-bedroom in the Bond, located in the heart of the financial district.

$577,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,108 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 1512S, Miami

Two-bedroom with a tenant was listed for $605,000.

$577,500

2 bed/2 bath/945 square feet

200 SE 15th Rd., Apt. 17K, Miami

1974 penthouse with marble flooring was listed for $625,000 in February.

$575,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Terrace, Apt. 1104, Miami

Corner unit featuring a covered parking spot and a wraparound balcony. It was listed for $597,000.

To read last week's real estate listings, click here.