$13 million Key Biscayne home highlights recent real estate transactions

During the period from July 18-22, 20 residential deals closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell, including a gorgeous six-bedroom waterfront home on Harbor Drive, sold by Great Properties International, which represented both the buyer and seller.

The price tag? $13 million.

Continue reading to see what else sold during the week, ending July 22.

Key Biscayne

$13,000,000

6 bed/6.5 bath/6,373 square feet/0.47acre lot

900 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Massive waterfront single-family home that has been remodeled features six bedrooms, dock space and epic views.

Seller was represented by Brigitte Nachtigall of Great Properties International and buyer was represented by Daniel Gaviria and Ana Somarriba, also with Great Properties International

$2,100,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,408 square feet

166 Harbor Dr., Unit 7C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This two-bedroom at the Villa Harbor residence sold for above the asking price of $1.75 million.

$4,700,000

6 bed/6 bath/3,737 square feet/7,617 square feet lot

320 Woodcrest Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Single-family home featuring six bedrooms and bathrooms on a large 7, 617-square foot lot and spans 3, 737 of living space close for $50,000 below the asking price.

Seller was represented by Brigitte Nachtigall of Great Properties International and buyer was represented by Giulietta Ulloa with BHHS EWM Realty.

$1,560,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,546 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 306, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Nice two-bedroom in Ocean Sound at Key Colony features direct beach access. It was listed for $1.6 million.

$535,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/875 square feet

210 Sea View Dr., Apt. 207, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Remodeled one-bedroom with a den sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

Brickell

$1,900,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,139 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 443, Miami, FL 33131

Large two-bedroom in the Four Seasons on Brickell overlooking the ocean was listed for $2.1 million.

$515,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,120 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1006, Miami, FL 33129

This two-bedroom sold for $15,000 over the offered price.

$565,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/716 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1002, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in the center of the financial district sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$635,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/838 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 1603, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom featuring a den and brand name kitchen appliances, private elevator entry and access to a private rooftop pool for residents only.

$795,000

2 bed/2 bath/1012 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1713, Miami, FL 33131

Renovated two-bedroom in the Icon Tower was last sold for $550,000 in November 2021.

$775,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,028 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4009, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom with access to incredible amenities, including virtual golf, game room, spa, skyline and water view from a large balcony was listed for $790,000.

$700,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,245 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3610, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom in the 1100 Millecento condo residences, designed by architect Carlos Ott with interiors by Pininafina, the designers of Ferrari, traded for $15,000 under the asking price.

$615,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Ph 4119, Miami, FL 33131

Centrally located one-bedroom on the 41st floor, which allows for short-term rentals, closed for the offered price.

$650,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 301, Miami, FL 33129

Corner unit with a wraparound balcony features two walk-in closets, pool and Biscayne Bay views.

$685,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,368 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3517, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom with two balconies and access to loads of amenities traded for $15,000 below the asking price.

$560,000

1 bed/1 bath/836 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3117, Miami, FL 33131

Located in the new Mary Brickell Village, this one-bedroom allows for short-term rentals. It was listed for $599,900.

$1,600,000

3 bed/4 bath/2,428 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 2605, Miami, FL 33130

Beautiful spacious three-bedroom located in the SLS Lux was upgraded with more than $100,000 worth of custom features and appliances. It sold for $140,000 less than the asking price.

$360,000

1 bed/2 bath/990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 970, Miami, FL 33131

Large one-bedroom in the Four Ambassadors sold for the asking price.

$735,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,264 square feet

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 2005, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in the Emerald at Brickell boutique residences with upscale amenities. It sold for just $4,000 under the listed price.

$435,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/785 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 1118, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story loft with epic city views features a private terrace and direct pool access.