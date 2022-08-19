$2.6 million Ocean Club unit headlines this week’s Key Biscayne and Brickell real estate transactions

In this roundup, 14 residential properties closed during the period from Aug. 8 to 12 in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

A 1997 Key Biscayne condo with four-bedrooms and four baths was the top selling property. Spanning 2,080 square feet, the Crandon Boulevard home sold for $2.62 million, which was $130,000 under the asking price.

Earlier this week, Robert Diez, the National Association of Home Builders chief economist, said a housing recession is happening. Construction costs, higher wages, labor shortage, and the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rates are all contributing to a national housing slowdown.

For home buyers, this could mean deals are on the horizon as prices have been cooling off. Continue reading to see if you think the slowdown has taken hold in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$2,620,000

4 bed/4 bath/2,080 square feet

711 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 202, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty represented both the seller and buyer of this four-bedroom property, which was listed for $2.75 million and built in 1997.

$1,150,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,409 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D505, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom with a den and three full bathrooms. Fully remodeled in 2015. Listed for $1.25 million, the unit features marble flooring, quartz countertops, marble in the bathrooms, and the master bath has Jacuzzi.

$1,400,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,486 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 107, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom in the Emerald Bay at Key Colony features a lovely oceanfront pool with an outdoor restaurant, direct beach access, a hair salon, convenience store, 12 tennis courts and children's playground. The condo was listed for $1.487 million.

Brickell

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1802, Miami, FL 33129

On- bedroom in modern Skyline on Brickell, a 35-story luxury condo with a marina and resort-style amenities sold for $15,000 above the asking price.

$460,000

2 bed/2 bath/933 square feet

1010 Second Ave., Unit 1101, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom located within steps of Mary Brickell Village sold for the offered price.

$450,000

1 bed/1 bath/620 square feet

45 West Ninth St., Apt. 2507, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom in Brickell Heights with a tenant in place through October 2022. Sold for $9,000 below the asking price.

$300,000

1 bed/1 bath/640 square feet

185 14th Ter., Apt. 2513, Miami, FL 33131

Nice one-bedroom with in-unit laundry and a pool Tiki bar sold for $15,000 above the listed price.

$920,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,152 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 4105, Miami, FL 33130

Upgraded corner unit in SLS Lux Brickell features two assigned parking spaces, private foyer and concierge services.

$750,000

1 bed/1 bath/842 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2906, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom listed on Airbnb and located in the W Hotel Miami, considered ideal for investors looking for an income-producing property.

$1,249,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,640 square feet

1541 Brickell Ave., Unit B2204, Miami, FL 33129

Large two-bedroom at The Palace featuring two balconies and gorgeous water views of the Biscayne Bay. This property sold for the asking price.

$700,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,510 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2004, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom unit situated on the 20th floor located in The Mark on Brickell was listed for $895,000.

$395,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/900 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1214, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom located in a quiet area sold for just $4,500 under the asking price.

$560,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,013 square feet

1111 First Ave., Apt. 2522, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom in the centrally-located Axis residence has a tenant in place through December 2022. Sold for $15,000 below the offered price.

$499,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2406, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom featuring hardwood floors sold for the listed price.