Several double-enders – sales in which the same real estate firm handled both seller and buyer – made this list as Key Biscayne saw an uptick in condo sales last week.

Continue reading to see what residential deals closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell from August 29 to September 2.

Key Biscayne

$440,000

1 Bed/1bath/513 square feet

100 Sunrise Dr., Apt. 15, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

In this deal, Ana Carnicer with Lumer Real Estate represented the seller and buyer. The one-bedroom was listed for $450,000.

$765,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,370 square feet

150 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 3A, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled three-bedroom apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows sold for the asking price.

Seller was represented by Paloma Ferreyros with Urdapilleta Real Estate, Llc

$1,250,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,531 square feet

201 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1024, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Remodeled two-bedroom with a side ocean view was listed for $1.4 million.

Seller was represented by Vivianna Franchy with BHHS EWM Realty and buyer was represented by Martha Ledesma Guevara with EXP Realty, LLC

$2,650,000

3 bed/3 bath/3,120 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 11H, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large corner three-bedroom at Casa Del Mar was listed for $3.5 million in November 2021. The price dropped several times before selling.

$830,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. E206, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This two-bedroom was listed for $895,000 in April 2022.

$756,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,330 square feet

210 Sea View Dr., Apt. 608, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled two-bedroom with side ocean view sold for the offered price.

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,139 square feet

150 Sunrise Dr., Apt. 3B, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom corner unit was listed for $740,000.

Brickell

$345,000

2 bed/2 bath/990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1465, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in Four Ambassador condo was listed for $359,000

$1,650,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,753 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3501, Miami, FL 33131

Three bedroom with a den, built in 2017, was listed for $1.98 million.

$660,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/830 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 3904, Miami, FL 33131

Luxurious one-bedroom in The Bond on Brickell, a centrally located skyscraper, features resort amenities and impeccable views.

$610,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,107 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 3119 N, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom was listed for $630,000 and last sold for $358,900 in 2012.

$325,000

Studio/1 bath/565 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 311, Miami, FL 33129

Trendy Le Parc on Brickell studio last sold for $298,900 in 2016.

$700,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,297 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 4605, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story loft with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms

$379,000

2 bed/2 bath/990 square feet

905 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1821, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom at the Four Ambassadors sold for the asking price. The residence is located on Biscayne Bay in the financial district.

$548,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,015 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 2302, Miami, FL 33131

Solaris penthouse featuring marble floors and custom window treatments was listed for $585,000 and last sold for $350,000 in April 2021.

$565,000

1 bed/1 bath/798 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2414, Miami, FL 33131

Tenant-occupied one-bedroom paying $3,500 a month for rent through January 2023. This property was listed for $599,000.

$405,000

2 bed/2 bath/984 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 414, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom with a den in Le Parc on Brickell was listed for $450,000 in January 2021 before selling.

$595,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,110 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2702, Miami, FL 33131

Re/Max Advance Realty represented both the buy and seller in this transaction that sold for the offered price.

$362,425

Studio/1 bath/530 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3706, Miami, FL 33130

Studio on the 37th floor occupied by a tenant paying $2,200 a month for rent through August 2023. The property was listed for $390,000.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2408, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with new appliances sold for the asking price.

$762,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,470 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2102, Miami, FL 33131

Jonathan Vega with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty closed this transaction, representing both the seller and buyer. The three-bedroom in The Mark on Brickell was listed for $899,000 in June 2022 with a price drop of $100,000 in July.

$273,000

1 bed/1 bath/713 square feet

2201 E Brickell Ave., Unit 24, Miami, FL 33129

Elsa Delgado with Riviera Realty Associates Inc. represented the seller and buyer. The Brickell Mar one-bedroom is in a five-story, waterfront building built in 1969.

$474,000

1 bed/1 bath/628 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4908, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in The Plaza, featuring a large balcony and two pools.

$396,000

1 bed/1 bath/832 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 1710, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with in-unit laundry was listed for $399,000.

$648,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,188 square feet

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 6S, Miami, FL 33129

Corner unit featuring Biscayne Bay views, gym, tennis courts and a heated pool sold for the asking price.

$870,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,134 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 3809, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in the 2016 built The Bond residence was listed for $925,000.

