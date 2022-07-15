This past week’s real estate transactions in the Key Biscayne and Brickell area seemed to be cooling off with 10 transactions recorded, with 2 sales over $1 million.

Maybe it is because of inflation, a potential looming recession and rising interest rates. Residential deals are trading at a slower rate than peak pandemic times when buyers were on a frenzy. While there’s a slowdown in the market, Key Biscayne and Brickell remain desirable places to live and invest.

Below are the residential sales that closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the week ending July 9.

Key Biscayne

$2,800,000

3 bed/4.5 bath/2,500 square feet

789 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 504, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ocean Club three-bedroom with a private elevator, direct beach access, 24 hour security, pool, tennis and spacious rooms. Listed for $3.199 million, with a price drop to $2.995 million before selling for $2.9 million.

Liz Hogan with COMPASS represented the seller while Elena Chacon P.A. with BHHS EWM Realty represented the buyer.

$455,000

1 Bed/1 bath/972 square feet

Ocean Village estate sale that was listed for $475,000. This one-bedroom is walking distance from the beach and the grounds feature beautiful landscaping.

The seller was represented by Thania Vernon - Vernon and Vernon with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne and the buyer was represented by Jesica Amarilla with Dalan Realty, Llc

Brickell

$499,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,290 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3703, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom with a reliable tenant in place September though 2022, who wants to stay. This apartment sold for the listed price.

$390,000

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1508, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom leased until October 2022 and was listed for $400,000.

$600,000

1 bed/2 bath/851 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2704, Miami, FL 33130

Brand new on- bedroom with a den and high-end appliances has never had someone live in it. Listed for $649,000.

$3,020,000

3 bed/4.5 bath/3,170 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2402, Miami, FL 33129

This large three-bedroom in the fancy Santa Maria residences boasts panoramic views of Key Biscayne, the ocean and the city.

The seller was represented by Antonio Mebarak with Fortune International Realty Brickell Inc and the buyer was represented by Brigitte Nachtigall, Agent with Great Properties International Llc

$525,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,290 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2103, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom with views of the Miami River, Brickell, downtown and Biscayne Bay. This 44 story tower residence is near all the action.

$525,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/653 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2501, Miami, FL 33131

Live in the laps of luxury at Brickell House, a 46-story condominium that was completed in 2014 and award-winning architecture firm Sieger Suarez Architects. This one-bedroom was listed for $535,000.

$600,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,107 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 3614N, Miami, FL 33130

This two-bedroom is a corner unit and within walking distance to Brickell City Centre. It was listed for $625,000.

$650,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,106 square feet

Nice two-bedroom with a split floor plan offers ultimate privacy and a wraparound balcony with multiple access points. This sold for $25,000 above the asking price.