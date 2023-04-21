For those beginning the process of home buying on the island, or perhaps a second / vacation home, there are many factors to consider.

Keep these ideas in mind as you conduct your search – whether it’s online or at a series of open houses.

Consider Future Needs

Because life is always evolving, it’s important to move into a home that has enough space for your family’s anticipated changes.

While features and space are always prime considerations, don’t forget to, look into the area schools, day care options, parks and other kid-friendly amenities if you plan to grow your family in your next home.

Look for Flexible Spaces

Seek homes that offer rooms with multiple functions.

For example, an office area may be suitable for a small child’s room, or a sunroom may be converted to a laundry area down the road. Garages or basements in other states, can are also blank canvases that can be customized to meet your family’s wants and needs.

Get to Know the Area

The purchase of a home goes well beyond the property line.

Be sure to examine the neighborhood in which the house is situated. From the condition of the neighbors’ houses to highway access and the proximity of necessities like grocery stores and gas stations, be sure to take every factor into account to help ensure you’re selecting the right location.

Local realtors can be great resources on the local Key Biscayne and Brickell areas.

Find more tips to aid you in your home search at eLivingtoday.com.