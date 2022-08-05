During the final week of July, 21 residential deals closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell, with a 3-bedroom Key Biscayne condo selling for $3.2 million.

Over in bustling Brickell, the office leasing market is booming and attracting a growing list of big employers, like Microsoft and Salesforce. Billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently relocated his Chicago headquarters for his hedge fund. He leased six floors of office space in Brickell as a temporary move to wait out while he builds his own tower.

Continue reading to see what else sold from July 25-29.

Key Biscayne

$629,000

Studio/1bath/378 square feet

455 Grand Bay Dr., Unit 201, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Nice studio at The Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne comes with full access to all hotel amenities. It sold for the listed price.

Brickell

$429,000

1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1400, Miami, FL 33131

Cute condo centrally located in Brickell was listed for $440,000.

$3,200,000

3 bed/4.5 bath/2,526 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 4111, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom located in Reach at Brickell City Center features city and water views, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, high-end kitchen and appliances, marble floors, large built-in closet and electric shades. This unit was listed for $3.5 million and built in 2016.

$4,350,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/3,415 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4101, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom in the swanky Jade Brickell featuring three balconies, amazing bay views, a chef's kitchen and Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove appliances. This property was listed for $4.75 million.

$1,200,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,287 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1101, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit featuring smart home tech for audio, lighting, electric shade controls. This Echo Brickell two-bedroom comes fully furnished and professionally decorated. It sat on the market since December 2020, with an asking price of $1.3 million.

$580,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,096 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1207, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom within the Nine at Mary Brickell Village, which has a one-acre park and Zen garden. Nine allows 12 rentals per year minimum 30 days.

$440,000

1 bed/1 bath/628 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2809, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in The Plaza, centrally located Brickell residence, was listed for $450,000 and last sold for $333,000 in October 2021.

$525,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,064 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1202, Miami, FL 33131

Tenant-occupied two-bedroom featuring city views, 9-foot ceilings, high-end kitchen, marble floors and a doorman secured building. This property sold for the asking price.

$1,055,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1901, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in the Reach at Brickell City Centre features a wraparound balcony with ocean and city views, a modern kitchen and Bosch appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour concierge and half an acre amenity deck.

$635,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,760 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1212, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $680,000 and built in 1974, this two-bedroom features an enclosed wraparound balcony and a security gate.

$730,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,289 square feet

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 710, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $750,000, this two-bedroom is centrally located and comes with Elfa closets, updated appliances and remodeled bathrooms.

$625,000

2 bed/ 2bath/1,064 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2114, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $630,000, this modern two-bedroom at the Nine at Brickell is tenant occupied through November 2022.

$365,000

1 bed/1 bath/787 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 704, Miami, FL 33131

South-facing Brickell Bay condo has Biscayne Bay and sunset city views. The monthly maintenance fee includes A/C and water.

$450,000

1 bed/1 bath/895 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2509, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $475,000, this south-facing one-bedroom is located on the 25th floor at Brickell's Metropolitan. Views of Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove.

$360,000

Studio/1 bath/551 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4009, Miami, FL 33131

Studio with marble floors and a view from the 40th floor sold for the asking price.

$1,950,000

3 bed /3.5 bath/1,909 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2502, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom at Brickell Flatiron features Miele appliances, beautiful views and luxury design finishes.

$530,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/649 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3908, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $549,000, this one-bedroom has porcelain floors, walk-in closets and access to three pools, rooftop sky deck, spa, gym, sauna, private theater and a restaurant.

$420,000

1 bed/1 bath/757 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 1407, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in Brickell on the River’s North Tower, featuring an array of amenities, sold for $5,000 below the asking price.

$2,100,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/2,580 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2505, Miami, FL 33129

Four-bedroom in the upscale Santa Maria Brickell residential building features views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The unit was listed for $2.9 million in November 2021.

$435,000

Studio/1 bath/546 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4310, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $490,000, this studio has high ceilings and expansive views of the ocean, Miami River and Biscayne Bay.

$460,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,167 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 222, Miami, FL 33131

Large corner one-bedroom featuring a loft, marble floors and a modern kitchen, sold for the asking price.

$365,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,012 square feet

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 7N, Miami, FL 33129

Seventh floor, west-facing one-bedroom in a condo featuring an updated kitchen was listed for $379,000.