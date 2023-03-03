$5.2 million Grand Bay mansion the highlight of strong sales action

In Key Biscayne, a show-stopping four-bedroom within the Grand Bay Residences sold for $5.2 million during the period of Feb. 20 to 24. The property boasts luxurious finishes, three balconies, ocean views and 3,950-square-feet of living space.

And March 1 was a huge day for Brickell, when Mexican developer Menesse International acquired the last parcel of grassy land along the financial district. The parcel traded for $6 million and is less than an acre. Located at 1870 Brickell Avenue, the lot is across the block from the prestigious 46-story St. Regis Residences, which broke ground earlier this year.

Key Biscayne

$1,700,000

1 bed/2 bath/1,275 square feet

455 Grand Bay Drive, Ph 17, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This Ritz Carlton penthouse is a condo and hotel residence featuring two-stories, ocean views and access to high-end amenities. This property was listed for $2.499 million in Dec. 2020.

$650,000

2 bed/1.5 bath/875 square feet

798 Crandon Blvd., Unit 16C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-story townhouse within the Village of Key Biscayne is located steps from a private beach with gazebos. This property sold for the offered price.

$860,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D206, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Nice two-bedroom with renovated kitchen and bathrooms overlooking lush gardens was listed for $925,000 last November.

$5,200,000

4 bed/5.5 bath/3,950 square feet

430 Grand Bay Drive, Apt. 1102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Stunning four-bedroom within the Grand Bay Residences spanning 3,950-square-feet of living space offers three balconies, ocean views, private elevator access with a foyer, marble flooring, custom millwork, private beach access and more. This property went on the market last November for $5.699 million.

Brickell

$690,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,316 square feet

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2802, Miami, FL 33129

Spacious two-bedroom with new kitchen appliances, large balcony and teak wood walls and storage closets. This Imperial at Brickell unit was listed for $820,000 last September.

$500,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129

This Brickell Bay one-bedroom was listed for $590,000 in Sept. 2022 and last sold for $300,000 in Dec. 2019.

$850,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,121 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1403, Miami, FL 33130

Luxurious two-bedroom in Brickell Heights East featuring panoramic views, a den, designer kitchen and resort-style amenities. This unit went on the market last October with a listing price of $890,000.

$590,000

2 bed/2.5 bath

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3003, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom unit last sold for $350,000 in March 2021 and went back on the market in Dec. 2022 at an asking price of $600,000.

$700,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,040 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3208, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom within Brickell City Centre residences, which was built in 2016, was listed last December for $750,000.

$619,000

2 bed/2 bath/788 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2908, Miami, FL 33130

This 2017 built two-bedroom unit, with a tenant in place through the end of July, was listed in January for $675,000.

$465,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,058 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 1904, Miami, FL 33131

Two-story loft in a central Brickell location was listed for $480,000.

$1,600,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/2,415 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3600, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story residence at Infinity at Brickell that was remodeled in 2022 features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom floating staircase, architectural lighting, floating vanities and custom closet cabinetry.

$715,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/698 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 906, Miami, FL 33131

Echo one-bedroom unit comes with Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, marble countertops, a large balcony, marble flooring and an audio and lighting system controlled by your Apple device. This property was listed for $730,000 last April.

$590,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,035 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 809, Miami, FL 33131

Icon Brickell II one-bedroom unit has access to resort-style amenities in a sought-after location.

$490,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/776 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3010, Miami, FL 33130

Leased unit located next to Mary Brickell Village was listed for $515,000 in June.

$1,500,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,334 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4215, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom within Brickell Flatiron, a luxury 64-story residential tower, was listed for $1.75 million last May.

$390,000

Studio/1 bath/598 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4708, Miami, FL 33131

Studio in the Icon Brickell Tower was listed for $525,000 in Oct. 2022 and was last sold for $280,000 in May 2021.

$570,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,024 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1804, Miami, FL 33130

This corner unit with a modern interior was listed for $598,900 in Aug. 2022.

