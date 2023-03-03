$5.2 million Grand Bay mansion the highlight of strong sales action

In Key Biscayne, a show-stopping four-bedroom within the Grand Bay Residences sold for $5.2 million during the period of Feb. 20 to 24. The property boasts luxurious finishes, three balconies, ocean views and 3,950-square-feet of living space.
And March 1 was a huge day for Brickell, when Mexican developer Menesse International acquired the last parcel of grassy land along the financial district. The parcel traded for $6 million and is less than an acre. Located at 1870 Brickell Avenue, the lot is across the block from the prestigious 46-story St. Regis Residences, which broke ground earlier this year.
Key Biscayne
$1,700,000
1 bed/2 bath/1,275 square feet
455 Grand Bay Drive, Ph 17, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This Ritz Carlton penthouse is a condo and hotel residence featuring two-stories, ocean views and access to high-end amenities. This property was listed for $2.499 million in Dec. 2020.
$650,000
2 bed/1.5 bath/875 square feet
798 Crandon Blvd., Unit 16C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Two-story townhouse within the Village of Key Biscayne is located steps from a private beach with gazebos. This property sold for the offered price.
$860,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet
1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D206, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Nice two-bedroom with renovated kitchen and bathrooms overlooking lush gardens was listed for $925,000 last November.
$5,200,000
4 bed/5.5 bath/3,950 square feet
430 Grand Bay Drive, Apt. 1102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Stunning four-bedroom within the Grand Bay Residences spanning 3,950-square-feet of living space offers three balconies, ocean views, private elevator access with a foyer, marble flooring, custom millwork, private beach access and more. This property went on the market last November for $5.699 million.
Brickell
$690,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,316 square feet
1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2802, Miami, FL 33129
Spacious two-bedroom with new kitchen appliances, large balcony and teak wood walls and storage closets. This Imperial at Brickell unit was listed for $820,000 last September.
$500,000
1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet
2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129
This Brickell Bay one-bedroom was listed for $590,000 in Sept. 2022 and last sold for $300,000 in Dec. 2019.
$850,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,121 square feet
45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1403, Miami, FL 33130
Luxurious two-bedroom in Brickell Heights East featuring panoramic views, a den, designer kitchen and resort-style amenities. This unit went on the market last October with a listing price of $890,000.
$590,000
2 bed/2.5 bath
185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3003, Miami, FL 33130
Two-bedroom unit last sold for $350,000 in March 2021 and went back on the market in Dec. 2022 at an asking price of $600,000.
$700,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,040 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3208, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom within Brickell City Centre residences, which was built in 2016, was listed last December for $750,000.
$619,000
2 bed/2 bath/788 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2908, Miami, FL 33130
This 2017 built two-bedroom unit, with a tenant in place through the end of July, was listed in January for $675,000.
$465,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,058 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 1904, Miami, FL 33131
Two-story loft in a central Brickell location was listed for $480,000.
$1,600,000
3 bed/3.5 bath/2,415 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3600, Miami, FL 33130
Two-story residence at Infinity at Brickell that was remodeled in 2022 features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom floating staircase, architectural lighting, floating vanities and custom closet cabinetry.
$715,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/698 square feet
1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 906, Miami, FL 33131
Echo one-bedroom unit comes with Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, marble countertops, a large balcony, marble flooring and an audio and lighting system controlled by your Apple device. This property was listed for $730,000 last April.
$590,000
1 bed/1 bath/1,035 square feet
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 809, Miami, FL 33131
Icon Brickell II one-bedroom unit has access to resort-style amenities in a sought-after location.
$490,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/776 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3010, Miami, FL 33130
Leased unit located next to Mary Brickell Village was listed for $515,000 in June.
$1,500,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,334 square feet
1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4215, Miami, FL 33131
This two-bedroom within Brickell Flatiron, a luxury 64-story residential tower, was listed for $1.75 million last May.
$390,000
Studio/1 bath/598 square feet
475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4708, Miami, FL 33131
Studio in the Icon Brickell Tower was listed for $525,000 in Oct. 2022 and was last sold for $280,000 in May 2021.
$570,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,024 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 1804, Miami, FL 33130
This corner unit with a modern interior was listed for $598,900 in Aug. 2022.
