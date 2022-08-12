The top-selling property in Key Biscayne and Brickell from Aug. 1 to 5, a 3 bed/4.5 bath/ Ocean Club condo unit, sold for $5 million, although the closing price was $400,000 below the asking price.
The unit is a fully remodeled home with designer touches and two large terraces. It had been on the market since May 2021.
Fourteen residential deals closed during the period, with most sold for under the asking price as the area real estate market continues to cool off.
Key Biscayne
$4,075,000 foto
4 bed/5.5 bath/3,581 square feet
791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 307, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Large remodeled, custom-designed four-bedroom unit at The Ocean Club, a beachfront property, features staff quarters, Italian marble.
$5,000,000 foto
3 bed/4.5 bath/2,500 square feet
781 Crandon Blvd Apt., 1204, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Fully remodeled three-bedroom with a chef's kitchen, maid's quarters and two large terraces. Upgrades include Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Sonos sound system, Lutron smart technology control lighting, electric shades and blackouts. Listed for $5.4 million in May 2021.
Brickell
$1,100,000
2 bed/3 bath/1,325 square feet
1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3104, Miami, FL 33131
This stunning two-bedroom with a private elevator, a den with a full bathroom sold for the asking price.
$1,490,000 foto
3 bed/3 bath/1,753 square feet
1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3301, Miami, FL 33131
The new owners will enjoy panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline from this three-bedroom unit featuring a private elevator. It was listed for $1.575 million.
$460,000
1 bed/2 bath/1,000 square feet
1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1014, Miami, FL 33131
Spacious two-story loft with a den and two full bathrooms was listed for $475,000.
$725,000
2 bed/2 bath/926 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1701, Miami, FL 33130
Two-bedroom with a den and a wraparound balcony at the Brickell Heights West was listed for $750,000. This property was last sold for $570,000 in May 2021.
$1,600,000
3 bed/3 bath/1,753 square feet
1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4801, Miami, FL 33131
Corner penthouse with a private elevator at 1010 Brickell, featuring majestic views, high ceilings, porcelain flooring and electric shades. It sold for the asking price.
$385,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/796 square feet
1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1411, Miami, FL 33130
Centrally located one-bedroom sold for $15,000 below the asking price.
$655,000 foto
1 bed/1 bath/816 square feet
465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2506, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom in the Icon sold for $25,000 under the offered price.
$550,000
2 bed/2 bath/912 square feet
1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 1204, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom was listed for $574,900.
$565,000
1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet
1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4008, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $599,995
Situated on the 40th floor, this one-bedroom can have daily rentals, making it a good investment.
$640,000 foto
1 bed/1.5 bath/810 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1106, Miami, FL 33131
Swanky one-bedroom with Italian marble floor throughout, designer finishes, modern Italian cabinetry and Miami River and city views. The building features a half-acre amenity deck.
$185,000
Studio/1 bath/580 square feet
999 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 303, Miami, FL 33131
Studio in the Brickell Bay Drive Four Ambassadors Building, located near Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Centre.
$700,000 foto
2 bed/2 bath/1,373 square feet
999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1412, Miami, FL 33130
Nice two-bedroom with a unit split floor plan was listed for $770,000.