The top-selling property in Key Biscayne and Brickell from Aug. 1 to 5, a 3 bed/4.5 bath/ Ocean Club condo unit, sold for $5 million, although the closing price was $400,000 below the asking price.

The unit is a fully remodeled home with designer touches and two large terraces. It had been on the market since May 2021.

Fourteen residential deals closed during the period, with most sold for under the asking price as the area real estate market continues to cool off.

Key Biscayne

$4,075,000 foto

4 bed/5.5 bath/3,581 square feet

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 307, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large remodeled, custom-designed four-bedroom unit at The Ocean Club, a beachfront property, features staff quarters, Italian marble.

$5,000,000 foto

3 bed/4.5 bath/2,500 square feet

781 Crandon Blvd Apt., 1204, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled three-bedroom with a chef's kitchen, maid's quarters and two large terraces. Upgrades include Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Sonos sound system, Lutron smart technology control lighting, electric shades and blackouts. Listed for $5.4 million in May 2021.

Brickell

$1,100,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,325 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3104, Miami, FL 33131

This stunning two-bedroom with a private elevator, a den with a full bathroom sold for the asking price.

$1,490,000 foto

3 bed/3 bath/1,753 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3301, Miami, FL 33131

The new owners will enjoy panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline from this three-bedroom unit featuring a private elevator. It was listed for $1.575 million.

$460,000

1 bed/2 bath/1,000 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1014, Miami, FL 33131

Spacious two-story loft with a den and two full bathrooms was listed for $475,000.

$725,000

2 bed/2 bath/926 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1701, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom with a den and a wraparound balcony at the Brickell Heights West was listed for $750,000. This property was last sold for $570,000 in May 2021.

$1,600,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,753 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4801, Miami, FL 33131

Corner penthouse with a private elevator at 1010 Brickell, featuring majestic views, high ceilings, porcelain flooring and electric shades. It sold for the asking price.

$385,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/796 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1411, Miami, FL 33130

Centrally located one-bedroom sold for $15,000 below the asking price.

$655,000 foto

1 bed/1 bath/816 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2506, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in the Icon sold for $25,000 under the offered price.

$550,000

2 bed/2 bath/912 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 1204, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom was listed for $574,900.

$565,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4008, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $599,995

Situated on the 40th floor, this one-bedroom can have daily rentals, making it a good investment.

$640,000 foto

1 bed/1.5 bath/810 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 1106, Miami, FL 33131

Swanky one-bedroom with Italian marble floor throughout, designer finishes, modern Italian cabinetry and Miami River and city views. The building features a half-acre amenity deck.

$185,000

Studio/1 bath/580 square feet

999 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 303, Miami, FL 33131

Studio in the Brickell Bay Drive Four Ambassadors Building, located near Mary Brickell Village and Brickell City Centre.

$700,000 foto

2 bed/2 bath/1,373 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1412, Miami, FL 33130

Nice two-bedroom with a unit split floor plan was listed for $770,000.