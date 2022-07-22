Thirteen residential real estate sales were closed in Key Biscayne and Brickell from July 11 to 15, including a $6.95 million three-bedroom condo in Key Biscayne’s Oceana, which was relisted in January and sold for the asking price.

Key Biscayne

$6,950,000

3 bed/5.5 bath/3,358 square feet

360 Ocean Dr., Unit 302S, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This week’s top residential deal in Key Biscayne is this three-bedroom condo. Equipped with a maid’s quarters, Sub-Zero and Miele kitchen appliances and ocean views, it was on the market since January 2022 and sold for the asking price.

Claudio M. Iglesias with Brickell Realty Group, LLC represented the seller with Cassio Galiza with Podium Realty Group INC representing the buyer.

$3,750,000

6 bed/6 bath/4,208 square feet

31 Grand Bay Estates Circle, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Stunning single-family home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms closed for $3.75 million. The home sits on a 6,575-square-foot lot and is within walking distance to the beach, Ritz Carlton and dining.

Brigitte Nachtigall with Great Properties International Llc, represented the seller and Kristie Bared with Pine Bay Real Estate Group Llc represented the buyer.

Brickell

$529,000

Studio/1 bath/626 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 308, Miami, FL 33130

Studio in the SLS Lux Brickell. Completed in 2018 and allows for daily rental, the studio sold for the asking price.

$650,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/830 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 4004, Miami, FL 33131

Completed in 2016 and sold for $783 per square foot, this one bedroom was listed for $779,000.

$2,075,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,485 square feet

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3406, Miami, FL 33131

Two-story penthouse with three bedrooms, ocean views and 18-foot ceilings in the Brickell Arch Building, a mixed-use 36-story tower with Class-A offices, hotel, retail and condo residences on the top 10 floors. This sold for $25,000 less than the asking price.

$1,350,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,382 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 3704, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $1.46 million, this two-bedroom is located in the financial district at the Echo Brickell, a 57-story residential condo tower.

$550,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,016 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2502, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom located in MyBrickell Condo, a modern and trendy 28-story condo residence with valet only parking.

$535,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,120 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 215, Miami, FL 33131

Fully renovated, two-bedroom unit is located in a quiet Brickell area, and within walking distance of the action. This property sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$550,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,249 square feet

This two-bedroom was listed for $715,000 in January 2022, and the price dropped five times until it was sold for $550,000.

$580,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1104, Miami, FL 33129

Renovated one-bedroom boasts an expansive terrace, two parking spaces and storage, California walk-in closet and motorized blackout shades. This unit sold for the list price.

$590,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,117 square feet

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 2101, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit featuring Miami River and city views, two pools, resort-style amenities, two assigned parking spots and two balconies. This condo sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

$550,000

2 bed/2 bath/996 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 715, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom featuring a den in LeParc at Brickell. It sold for the asking price.

$392,000

1 bed/1 bath/754 square feet

186 SE 12 Ter., Unit 1208, Miami, FL 33131

Tenant in place through April 2023. This one-bedroom is centrally located in the financial district and has a balcony with nice city and water views. It was listed for $420,000.

$385,000

1 bed/1 bath/693 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Apt. 1021N, Miami, FL 33130

Axis is a condo residence with two 40-story towers located in the financial district North Tower and adjacent to Mary Brickell Village. The unit is rented at $1,850 through August 2022. It sold for the listed price.

$425,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,128 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1416, Miami, FL 33131

Two-level loft featuring modern gray porcelain flooring, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows boasting nice views. The loft was listed for $450,000.