In this edition of residential sales, the top seller in the area real estate market from May 16-20 was a gorgeous 4,225-square foot, single-family home with six bedrooms and six and half baths on Mashta Island in Key Biscayne.

Built in 2013 with a functional design fit for families, it’s no wonder this two-story gem sold for $7.2 million, which was $700,000 above the asking price.

In total, there were 18 properties sold for the week, with 4 of those being on Key Biscayne and three selling over $1 million.

Key Biscayne

$7,200,000 photo

6 bed/6.5 bath/4,225 square feet

730 N Mashta Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Modern single-family home with six bedrooms and functional design in an exclusive area on Key Biscayne.

$1,415,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,144 square feet

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 118, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large corner condo spans 2,750 square feet was recently remodeled and has three assigned parking spaces and a storage unit.

$2,200,000 Photo

3 Bed/3 bath/2,683 square feet

721 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 308, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This large renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit in Ocean Club, a gated community, spans an impressive 2, 683 square feet. Featuring marble floors, custom closets, four balconies and five star amenities, this unit sold for $150,000 under the asking price.

$645,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,242 square feet

100 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 508, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Nice two bedroom with one covered parking space and private beach sold for $45,000 over the offered price.

Brickell

$737,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2423, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom featuring wraparound balcony with beautiful city and bay views.

$630,000

1 bed/2 bath/849 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 3808, Miami, FL 33130

This one bedroom in SLS LUX Condo in Brickell has a private elevator, Italkraft kitchen cabinetry and porcelain floors. Listed for $679,000

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/858 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1008, Miami, FL 33130

Millecento one bedroom with access to a rooftop pool and deck, fitness center and movie theater offers luxury living in a central Brickell location.

$1,120,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,529 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1208, Miami, FL 33131

This large two bedroom in Jade at Brickell is a southwest-facing corner unit with spacious balconies and impeccable views. Listed for $1,075,000.

$860,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 2206, Miami, FL 33130

This SLS Brickell corner unit with resort style amenities was last sold for $743,900 in November 2016.

$848,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,900 square feet

2025 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1603, Miami, FL 33129

Large two bedroom with high-end appliances, marble countertops and Berloni Italian cabinets features one covered parking space. Listed $895,000.

$1,625,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,645 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 1212, Miami, FL 33130

This spacious corner unit boasts impressive city and Miami River views. in the center of Brickell. It features upgrades, including an additional closet in the master and a pantry.

$750,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,289 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2302, Miami, FL 33131

This lower penthouse corner unit in Brickell on the River was renovated to perfection and the building is situated next to Metromover Station for easy travel around downtown Miami.

$560,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Terrace, Apt. 2104, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $580,000, this two bedroom located in the Solaris at Brickell Bay condo community features water views from the wraparound balcony.

$785,000 Photo

1 bed/1 bath/842 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3607, Miami, FL 33131

This luxurious one bedroom condo in the Icon sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$560,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/830 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 3002, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, custom wood walk-in closet, porcelain floor sold for $10,000 above the asking price.

$615,000

1 bed/2 bath/881 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 2806, Miami, FL 33130

This one bedroom in the SLS LUX Brickell features a den and wood tile flooring.

$590,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/756 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3910, Miami, FL 33130

This one bedroom in Brickell Heights East Tower includes a den and an unobstructed north-facing view. It overlooks Brickell City Centre, the Miami River and sold for the listed price.

$755,145

2 bed/2 bath/1,076 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2905, Miami, FL 33131

This two bedroom with a den last sold for $705,000 in August 2015.