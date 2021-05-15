If you thought staking a claim on your very own private island was out of reach and reserved for the 1 percenter, think again.
“Social distancing” and separating oneself from crowds, has made owning private islands popular and while the fanciest of the islands take all the headlines, we found nine islands you can own for less than the cost of a house on Key Biscayne!
According to the website Jetsetter.com, the cheapest of these nine private getaways start as low as $80,000, this an alcove of land on the scenic Prince Edward Island’s Pinette River in Canada.
The other 8 are:
- Mannions Island, in Dunmanus Bay, Ireland: $167,000
- Harbour Island, Nova Scotia, Canada where you will not see a neighbor in sight: $208,096
- Bocal Island, Nicaragua, complete with a two-bedroom fixer-upper is only $350,000
- Wild Cane Key, Panama: $360,000
- A classic Great Lakes adventure awaits on Howard Island, Michigan: $395,000
- McKelvey Island in British Columbia, Canada offers a two-bedroom house with a full-service kitchen for $400,000
- Exotic Motu Tohepuku, French Polynesia: $445,000
- Kalgin Island, Alaska: $460,000
