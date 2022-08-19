After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation

Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone.

Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago.

The national average of $2,495 a month over the first six months of 2022 also reflects a double-digit increase of 13.4%.

According to a new report from national real estate brokerage HouseCanary, the Miami-Palm Beach-Fort Lauderdale region ranked eighth in the nation, with actual median rental prices rising from an average of $3,400 to $4,325, or an increase of 27.20%, in the first six months of 2022.

And, according to a study of 100 cities nationwide by real estate economist Ken H. Johnson and two other researchers, Miami ranked second in the state over the past 12 months with an increase of 28%, second only to Fort Myers, where rents have jumped 29%.

Sarasota is third on Johnson's Florida list at 24%, while rents in Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach climbed 22% in the past 12 months.

“It's a phenomenon all over the country," Johnson told WESH News in Orlando. "It's really magnified in all of the larger metros in Florida. ... (the state) occupies seven of the top 10 spots in terms of a premium. So this is not a number or statistic we want to win in."

Home rentals have become more desirable in recent years as consumers have been priced out of home purchases, are unwilling to take on the financial burden of a mortgage, or are drawn to the flexibility of a rental, according to the HouseCanary report.

Also cutting into the rental supply, Johnson said, has been property owners deciding to convert their rentals into short-term Airbnbs.

Based on HouseCanary’s national rental analytics, the largest annual increase in median monthly listing prices from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022 went to three regions: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.; Flint, Mich.; and Ogden-Clearfield, Utah; which all showed 58% rises.

Other than the Miami region, only Lakeland-Winter Haven cracked the Top 10, with average rentals climbing 26.43%, from $1,740 to $2,200.

When it came to actual median rent prices for the first half of 2022, California swept up the top five spots on the list of most expensive locales. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim posted the highest median rent, coming in at $4,664, while San Diego-Carlsbad followed at $4,617.

In addition to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach at $3,972, two other Florida areas cracked the national Top 10 for highest median rental prices: Cape Coral-Fort Myers at $3,664 and North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton at $3,548.

Looking for a decrease in prices? Peoria, Ill. was down 62.5%, from $2,000 to $750; and Toledo, Ohio, was down 56.91%, down from $3,888 to $1,675 a year ago.

Interestingly, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area ranked 10th in decreases for the first six months of 2022 with a 6.25% drop in prices.

The HouseCanary report indicated that people were moving from big cities. such as Chicago, New York and Atlanta, to less expensive areas to live in, such as the industrial Midwest. Remote work, sunny skies and no state taxes have attracted movers to Florida.

National averages for the first half of 2022, as reported by the HouseCanary analyses:

1 bedroom: $1,500 (7.14% increase and on the market 23 days)

2 bedroom: $2,000 (11.4% increase and on the market 22 days)

3 bedroom: $2,295 (14.75% increase and on the market 18 days)

4 bedroom: $2,799 (9.76% increase and on the market 18 days)

5 bedroom: $3,700 (5.71% increase and on the market 23 days)

Johnson said the long-term solution is to build more rental units. But convincing city leaders and residents who say "not in my neighborhood" would be an even bigger challenge.