Amazon founder buys $68 million Miami mansion

Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon, is adding another property to his real estate repertoire in Miami.

The Amazon.com founder, and the world’s third-richest person, has purchased an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the larger Miami area, Fortune reported, quoting an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter.

The property spans 2.8 acres and has three bedrooms. Records show that it was purchased in June but an unknown buyer. The last time it had been sold prior to that was 1982 for $1.4 million. Bezos paid $68 million. According to the website traded.com, the property was sold by former hotelier Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona in an off-market deal.

Indian Creek is known as “Billionaire Bunker” and has been home to the likes of Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. If he settles into Indian Creek,, Bezos will immediately becomes the community’s wealthiest resident.

This isn't Bezos' first-time foray into luxury property buying as he has a long history of buying elaborate properties in locations that include Washington DC, Maui, Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Seattle, and Texas.

The purchase, however, marks a homecoming for Bezos, who graduated from Palmetto High School in southern Miami, after his Cuba-born stepdad got a job in Florida. His parents own properties in Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

