Area real estate sales going for their asking price, indicating growing stability in market

On this edition of what was sold in residential real estate in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of January 16 to 20, several properties sold for the asking price.

The highly-accomplished real estate professional, Danny Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group, who has sold Miami’s highest recorded sale, took home the top sale on this list. Hertzberg represented the seller. The Brickell property is a meticulously stunning four bedroom penthouse spanning 4,130 square feet of living space. It sold for a cool $4.05 million.

Continue reading to see what else sold in KB and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$2,401,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 sq.ft.

Listed for $2.875 million in September 2022, this two-bedroom within the in-demand Ocean Club residences includes a private elevator, panoramic ocean and Biscayne Bay views and two assigned parking spaces.

$3,350,000

5 bed/4.5 bath/2,883 sq.ft./0.23 acre lot

710 Woodcrest Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully-remodeled single-family home features five bedrooms was listed for $3.65 million in February 2022.

Brickell

$1,050,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,450 sq.ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33131

Icon Brickell two-bedroom is within a resort-style residences featuring a two-acre pool deck, a luxury spa, high-end gym, movie theater and a popular restaurant. This property was listed for $1.01 million in September 2022.

$630,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/966 sq.ft.

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3307, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom without any rental restrictions went on the market in June 2022 for $650,000 and was last sold in March 2022 for $550,000.

$565,000

2 bed/2 bath/914 sq.ft.

200 SE 15th Road, Apt. 8J, Miami, FL 33129

Brickell two-bedroom with southwest-facing water views features an updated kitchen with ample cabinets, Bosch dishwasher, Bosch laundry, blackout blinds and balcony. The unit was listed for $800,000 in July 2022.

$990,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,364 sq.ft.

45 SW 9th St Apt 4206, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $1.35 million in Sept. 2022, this three-bedroom in Brickell Heights East boasts unobstructed views from the wraparound balcony.

$310,000

2 bed/2 bath/990 sq.ft.

This two-bedroom is rented to a tenant for $1, 900 on a month-to-month basis. It was listed for $390,000 in August 2022.

$4,050,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/4,130 sq.ft.

1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. T204, Miami, FL 33129

Furnished and stunning double penthouse boasting 4,130 square feet of living space features four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms. This property went onto the market in May 2022 for $4.5 million.

$465,000

1 bed/1 bath/850 sq.ft.

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2305, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom with nice water and city views featuring marble flooring was sold for the asking price.

$994,2500

2 bed/3 bath/1,325 sq.ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 2604, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom within the 1010 Brickell luxury tower was listed in May 2022 for $1.15 million.

$620,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,316 sq.ft.

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2203, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom was listed for $669,000 last October.

$450,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/981 sq.ft.

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 811, Miami, FL 33131

Nice loft with ample natural lighting sold for the asking price.

$570,000

Studio/1 bath/627 sq.ft.

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 209, Miami, FL 33130

Studio in the SLS Lux Brickell Hotel allows Airbnb rentals or the owner can participate in the property's hotel program. This studio was listed for $565,000 and last sold in January 2022 for $435,000.

