Area’s real estate sales, and home pricing, remains solid despite signs of radical slowdown in Florida and the US

Last week was rough for the real estate market as home sales dropped locally and nationally. Thanks to the Feds for raising the interest rates again, homebuyers are becoming more reluctant to buy a property. As of Feb. 22, mortgage interest rates are 6.96% on a 30-year fixed mortgage.

Locally, sales are closing and prices remain high, but rents are outpacing the price of a mortgage. Investors seeking income-producing properties have the advantage and now is a good time to buy rentals in South Florida, where an influx of new residents and foreign buyers are active.

Continue reading to see what sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell from Feb. 13 to 17.

Key Biscayne

$2,510,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,100 square feet

785 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1105, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ocean Club two-bedroom featuring unobstructed ocean views, marble flooring and updated bathrooms. This property was listed for $2.795 million in Nov. 2022.

$375,000

795 Crandon Blvd., Unit 809, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ocean Club studio featuring wood flooring, Murphy bed and custom built-ins for storage. The studio was listed for $390,000 last November.

Brickell

$660,000

1 bed/1 bath/778 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1707, Miami, FL 33131

Listed in May 2022 for $695,000, this updated one-bedroom has water views and a luxurious bathroom.

$635,000

1 bed/2 bath/849 square feet

SLS Lux one-bedroom with a den, porcelain tile flooring and Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliances, luxurious amenities was listed for $720,000 in April 2022.

$805,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,101 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 5205, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit with water views from the 52nd floor, granite countertops, white porcelain tile flooring was listed for $820,000 in January.

$379,000

Studio/1 bath/551 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1509, Miami, FL 33131

Studio located in the heart of Brickell, featuring unobstructed city views, went on the market in January and sold for the asking price.

$1,250,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,281 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33130

Rise two-bedroom corner unit located within the sought-after Brickell City Centre sold for the offered price.

$540,000

1 bed/1 bath/816 square feet

Icon Brickell one bedroom unit features one assigned parking space, concierge services and five star amenities. This unit went on the market last September for $625,000.

$745,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/829 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 3203, Miami, FL 33131

This one-bedroom last sold for $544,000 in 2019.

$380,000

1 bed/1 bath/832 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3610, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $440,000 in May 2022, this one-bedroom has water views and is within a few blocks from Mary Brickell Village.

$1,070,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,442 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4606, Miami, FL 33131

This 2017 built, 1010 Brickell two-bedroom unit was listed for $1.25 million.

$810,000

1 bed/2 bath/1,022 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 3305, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit with a den featuring motorized window treatments and high-end kitchen appliances was listed for $820,000.

$465,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/987 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2004, Miami, FL 33131

This 40th-floor unit overlooks the bustling Brickell skyline. The living room boasts high ceilings offering a spacious feel.

$480,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/963 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2903, Miami, FL 33131

1060 Brickell one-bedroom unit offers access to luxury amenities, including a pool with a sundeck, fitness center, virtual golf room, a wine and cigar lounge, family room, aerobic room, game room with billiard table, 24-hour concierge services and valet parking.

$975,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,253 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 4410, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Lux two-bedroom unit with a den has been on the market since last September. It was priced at $1.1 million.

