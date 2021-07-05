Bal Harbour waterfront lot sells for record $54.9 million

A 1.84 acres waterfront future home site, with 915 feet of seawall, has been sold in one of the highest residential transactions in Miami-Dade County’s history. The site was the former home of the Bal Harbour Yacht Club.

The reported sale price for 200 Bal Bay Drive lot was $54,931,375.

The undisclosed seller was represented by Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, who announced the sale in a LinkedIn post. “Proud to announce an iconic sale in Miami! The highest ever recorded residential sale in the county! $54,931,000. I am incredibly honored to represent the buyer in this purchase.”

The 80,000+ SQFT lots is ready for development and has west, south & east exposures. The docks, which can be rebuilt or kept, are included in the sale as well as the riparian right to the water inside the marina.

Bal Harbour is a guard gated community w/ a true hard gate, private streets & its own police force.

The listing agent was Tony Imbesi, also with Douglas Elliman.