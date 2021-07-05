200 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, Fl
A 1.84 acres waterfront future home site, with 915 feet of seawall, has been sold in one of the highest residential transactions in Miami-Dade County’s history. The site was the former home of the Bal Harbour Yacht Club.

The reported sale price for 200 Bal Bay Drive lot was $54,931,375.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman

The undisclosed seller was represented by Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman, who announced the sale in a LinkedIn post. “Proud to announce an iconic sale in Miami! The highest ever recorded residential sale in the county! $54,931,000. I am incredibly honored to represent the buyer in this purchase.”

The 80,000+ SQFT lots is ready for development and has west, south & east exposures. The docks, which can be rebuilt or kept, are included in the sale as well as the riparian right to the water inside the marina.

Bal Harbour waterfront lot sells for record $54.9 million

Bal Harbour is a guard gated community w/ a true hard gate, private streets & its own police force.

The listing agent was Tony Imbesi, also with Douglas Elliman.

