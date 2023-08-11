Bit of a slowdown in real estate sales for Key Biscayne and Brickell, July 31 - August 7.

As July wraps up and August arrives, real estate sales have slowed in Key Biscayne while families focus on the new school year starting. Only two properties were sold on the island, but what beauties they were. Brickell, on the other hand, had brisk sales, with almost two dozen properties sold, with many apartments being offered in highly coveted buildings featuring resort-style amenities.. Continue reading for the details of these slices of paradise.

Key Biscayne

$1,120,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,600 sq. ft.

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 223, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

On the east side of Botanica, this spacious 1,600 square foot unit has two bedrooms and a den or guest room for an in-home office. You will enjoy the marble floors flowing throughout this beautiful home, reflecting all of the natural light which makes the unit almost sparkle. The primary suite has ample room for a king bed and a sitting area, and the bathroom has a cream -colored marble shower and backsplashes, as well as elegant frameless shower walls opening up the space. Residents enjoy all of the Key Colony amenities, including multiple pools, tennis courts, beach access and 24 hour security. Listed at $1,500,000 in May.

$1,625,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,875 sq. ft.

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 10D, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Turquoise ocean views from the East and sunsets over the Intracoastal waterway to the west adorn this stunning sky-high residence. The semi-private elevator brings you to your front door, and as soon as you enter this luxury apartment, you are greeted with wide open spaces. The open floor plan blends the living space with the kitchen and a cozy breakfast nook. Both bedrooms have spacious walk-in closets, and the fully equipped bathrooms feature modern fixtures. The building offers many amenities to keep you fit and pampered, including a sauna, pool, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a fitness center, and a game room. And a private entrance to the beach is the cherry on top of this sumptuous residence. Listed at $1,699,000 in February.

Brickell

$1,950,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 2,009 sq. ft.

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 59B, Miami, FL, 33131

Enjoy spectacular panoramic Biscayne Bay and Brickell skyline views from the 50th floor at the prestigious Four Seasons Brickell. Designed by the renowned Handel Architects, this home in the clouds features two spacious bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, a designer kitchen with stainless appliances, and a wine cooler. Sunlight floods the large living room from the floor-to-ceiling windows. As a corner unit, the balcony wraps around most of the apartment, bringing in all of the tropical beauty of South Florida. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Enjoy the impeccable service and world-class luxury lifestyle with amenities such as 2 memberships to Equinox, resort pools with cabanas, a jacuzzi, an Edge Steak and Bar, an owner's lounge, and a state of the art full-service spa. Listed at $2,250,000 in March.

$1,230,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,287 sq. ft.

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1201, Miami, FL, 33131

From dusk until dawn, enjoy views of the bay and Miami’s famous skyline from your expansive terrace. You will find marble throughout, 10-foot high ceilings, a Savant System to control audio systems, lighting, and blinds. The kitchen boasts Italian glass cabinetry, marble countertops, and Wolf and Bosch appliances. The building adds to this luxurious home with an infinity edge pool, hot tub Jacuzzi and gym. The HOA includes 200 channels, water, internet TGB, and 24-hour concierge service. Listed at $1,241,000 in June.

$450,000

1 bed 1 bath 806 sq. ft.

55 SE 6th St., Apt. 1100, Miami, FL, 33131

Unique 2008 modern construction sets this unit apart from most. When you enter you discover a sweeping floor plan with 9-foot ceilings. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a spacious spa bathroom. An outdoor retreat awaits you with the large terrace perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless appliances and overlooks the living space. The building will make you feel like you are at a resort with all the amenities offered. There is also 24-hour valet service and a one-car garage with the unit. Listed at $450,000 in February.

$700,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,101 sq. ft.

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1904, Miami, FL, 33131

This lovely two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment has amazing city views, giving it an urban vibe. The lifestyle is one of fitness and fun in this building, with a theater room, business center, two infinity edge pools, a pool table, and lounge, and a fitness center in both towers. Walk to the City Center Mall or many dining and shopping venues just minutes away. Feel extra safe with the 24-hour security, valet, and concierge. Listed at $747,000 in September.

$1,915,000

2 bed 3 bath 1,730 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3303, Miami, FL, 33131

This Jade Brickell Residence has unobstructed views of the sparkling aqua-blue bay and the causeway. The unit was recently remodeled with top-of-the-line finishes making this a 100% turn-key unit. Cool cream floors and the tall floor-to-ceiling windows fill the unit with natural light. The pale wood cabinets bring the look into the kitchen, where modern appliances and quartz countertops will surround you. Marble detailing in the three bathrooms and updated fixtures make them shine, and the closets are all extra large with built-in shelving. Listed at $2,100,000 in January.

$1,212,500

3 bed 3 bath 1,334 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 5004, Miami, FL, 33130

This corner unit features panoramic views of the city and blue-green bay. The SLS LUX building was designed by Arquitectonica and is located conveniently right in the heart of Brickel with all of its fabulous shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The three bedrooms and three fully equipped bathrooms, and the Italkraft kitchen all feature custom flooring. The floor-to-ceiling windows are featured in all living spaces making every room fresh and bright. You will feel pampered by your private elevator, which brings you to your world-class residence on the 50th floor. Electric blinds and window treatments provide you with ultimate privacy and give you control of the Florida sun. Listed at $1,350,000 in March.

$820,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 792 sq. ft.

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2404, Miami, FL, 33131

Echo Brickell is the most exclusive architectural icon in Brickell. This fully furnished one-bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms unit has plenty of square feet to provide room to stretch out and relax. The exquisite design of this unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, electric blinds and treatments, marble floors, and Italian cabinetry and closets. The building offers food and beverage service, a gym, a spa, an infinity pool, and more. Listed at $875,000 in March.

$735,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,467 sq. ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt A1613, Miami, FL, 33129

In Miami’s most coveted oceanfront residential neighborhood is this meticulously maintained unit. It boasts stunning panoramic views of the bay and creates an airy open home. The floor-to-ceiling storm windows add beauty, security, and natural light. The large, fully equipped kitchen is a chef's dream, with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry—the in-unit washer and dryer keep tasks simple. And the outdoor area provided by the balcony seems to double the already spacious 1,467 square feet. All of this is in your unit, and you are situated in the center of Brickell with all its entertainment and dining options. Listed at $750,000 in May.

$485,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 868 sq. ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A1205, Miami, FL, 33129

Close to I95 and US1, it will be easy for friends and family to visit you in this fantastic residence. From the 12th floor, are superb views of the sparkling city lights and turquoise bay. Highly polished floors light up every room in this immaculate unit. On the quiet side of town, you will enjoy a small-town feel, yet be minutes from all that Miami and Brickell offer. Basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a pool and a spa will keep you fit and provide entertainment for the family. Listed at $500,000 in May.

$755,000

1 bed 1 bath 876 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4911, Miami, FL, 33131

Aqua blue waters right outside your windows bring the beauty of the tropics into your new highrise home. One bedroom and one bathroom in 876 square feet are quite spacious. This penthouse apartment is at the very top of the building, providing unobstructed views of the city and bay. It has been recently refreshed with a New Furniture Package and was also completely repainted, giving every room a fresh look. This unit is the trophy apartment at Icon Brickell; there is simply nothing else like it. Listed at $799,000 in May.

$1,225,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,265 sq. ft.

68 SE 6th Apt., 3311, Miami, FL, 33131

Live limitlessly in this sparkling corner unit with dazzling city and bay views. Every morning you can enjoy coffee beneath the picturesque city sunrise. The extended width of the wrap-around balcony invites entertaining, and the open floor plan will delight any guest. Located in Brickell’s epicenter, you will enjoy the expensive shops and delicious dining spots. This sophisticated apartment features imported marble floors, quartz stone countertops, and a relaxing jacuzzi right in your home. And the building’s world-class amenities will elevate your lifestyle in your new high-rise home. Listed at $1,275,000 in May.

$465,000

1 bed 2 bath 1,000 sq. ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 820, Miami, FL, 333131

This modern loft apartment has 20-foot ceilings and windows bringing in all of Florida’s sunshine and Brickell’s bay and city views. The kitchen is filled with Italian cabinetry and sparkling stainless appliances. The building has fun features like a cigar room, virtual golf, a party room, and a wine room, and the movie theaters and shops of Brickell are just steps away from your front door. Listed at $465,000 in June.

$468,000

4 bed 2 bath 1,925 sq. ft.

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2008, Miami, FL, 33131

Experience the vibrant Maimi lifestyle in this incredible location. The delightful floor plan with abundant light is at a very coveted address in Brickell. The Plaza is a world-class building offering luxury and convenience with all of its amenities and proximity to Brickell and South Miami’s gourmet restaurants, fine shops, theaters, symphony and parks.

The business center in the building provides an in-house office space, and the gym and steam room are here to help you unwind after your busy day. Listed at $480,000 in June.

$443,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 780 sq. ft.

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3212, Miami, FL, 33130

Ceramic floors and custom window blinds add some flair to this unique loft. The white Italian kitchen cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances make a dream kitchen in this chic apartment. The windows' black-out shades help you customize the lighting throughout your new urban dwelling. The clubroom, jacuzzi, gym, infinity pool, and convenience store in the lobby all add to the resort lifestyle in this midtown Brickell residence. Listed at $450,000 in June.

