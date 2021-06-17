As we reported back in February of this year, things are looking up in Miami, who now boasts the third largest skyline in the country, and the present hot real estate market is creating an opportunity for sellers to cash in while new construction catches up to demand.

A new market study published by RelatedISG Realty, and reported on the website The Next Miami, since 2012 there have been 5,604 condo units built in Brickell.

And of those, only 53 units have not been sold.

According to TNM, the remaining units include 48 at Una, which is under construction with completion expected in 2025. Another 5 are left at Brickell Flatiron, although CMC, who developed Flatiron, posted in Instagram a picture of the Brickell Flatiron celebrating “sellout.”

TNM reported that sales through May have already surpassed the entire 2020 sales volume.

