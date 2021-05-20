Brightline’s parent company submits plan for two “super towers” at MiamiCentral

Last week, Brightline’s parent company submitted updated plans to build two 83-stories towers, at MiamiCentral. Brightline’s MiamiCentral station is located at 600 NW 1st Ave, downtown Miami.

In total, the two towers would add 2,823 residential units. In 2020, Brightline completed Park Line Towers, with 816 units.

According to a report on the website The Next Miami, the proposal includes:

- A total of 2,007 residential units

- Almost 50,000 square feet of retail space

- 2,136 parking spaces

TNM reported that the developer is eliminating the office and hotel components previously approved for the sites. Plans to the revised project were prepared by architect Zyscovich.

For the complete The Next Miami report, click here.