Since being acquired in December, Christie's International Real Estate has been expanding its global luxury brand, an expansion which brings the firm back to Miami in a partnership with one South Florida’s largest independently owned real estate brokerage firms.

Founded in 1983, by the Defortuna family, and still led by CEO Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune International Realty has grown into a South Florida real estate powerhouse, with over 600 agents in 11 Miami offices, including Key Biscayne’s Fortune office in The Square Shopping Center on Crandon Blvd.

By becoming Christie's International Real Estate affiliate, Fortune will be the brand's exclusive affiliate for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The firm will now be known as Fortune Christie's International Real Estate.

Fortune was one of the first Miami real estate companies to establish a direct line between Latin American buyers and Miami's luxury property market.

In a statement, Defortuna said the company continued to stay independent even while being approached by several suitors. "Over the years, we have been approached by every major real estate brand you can think of, but none has ever demonstrated the ability to add value for our business the way that today's Christie's International Real Estate does.”

After being acquired by @properties in December, Christie’s has been integrating @properties' proprietary pl@tform™ technology; launching new luxury marketing programs; and introducing a full curriculum of agent coaching and training resources.

This technology is one of the reasons Defortuna mentioned in discussing the merger. “The technology, luxury branding, and international visibility will give our team an incredible edge as we look to grow and deliver an even higher level of service for our agents and luxury clients in South Florida," Defortuna said.

Based on 2021 closed sales volume - $23.9 billion - @properties is the 9th largest residential brokerage firm in the U.S., according to RealTrends. Defortuna mentioned Christie's International Real Estate is now led by people who have sold real estate and helped build @properties “from the ground up.”

@properties' co-founders, Thad Wong and Mike Golden, are now co-CEOs of Christie's International Real Estate.

Wong and Golden said one of the objectives after acquiring Christie’s was to strengthen the connection between Christie's International Real Estate and Christie's auction house.

Christie's CEO, Guillaume Cerutti, predicts that Miami will play a key role in that initiative.

"Miami has been a focus of Christie's art and luxury business for decades. Now, we are excited to have the brand associated with the luxury property market through Fortune Christie's International Real Estate," Cerutti said in a statement.

"Miami has that rare combination of some of the world's best art, fashion, and real estate – offering the ideal location and creative energy to produce what we know will be exciting collaborations and opportunities."

Chris Lim, president of Christie's International Real Estate said, "Christie's International Real Estate is built to support the independent luxury brokerage, and Fortune is an outstanding example of a thriving independent, with a culture and vision that has helped them become one of Miami's most trusted real estate agencies."

"No one knows Miami better than Edgardo and his team, and we are thrilled to welcome them as our Miami affiliate."

