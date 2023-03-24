Corner units with a view top sellers in latest real estate sales list

Spring break frenzy is here. Many of the properties sold in Key Biscayne Brickell during the period March 13 to 17 were corner units.
February data shows that home prices in Key Biscayne have a median listing price of $1.7 million. And the median sales price is $1.1 million. The top price tag goes to a $59-million eight-bedroom single-family dream home. The coral beauty spans 14,978 square feet, boasts 10 bathrooms and has been on the market since July 2022. Perhaps it will find a buyer this spring.
On average, condos in Brickell sit on the market for 99 days. The median price tag is $729,000, with a $717,500 median sales price.
Key Biscayne
$560,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,013 square feet
575 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 811, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This spacious one-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit offers stunning views of the downtown Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay and the Village Green. The master bedroom has ample closet space and there is an open balcony. This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and outside storage.
$1,400,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,820 square feet
161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 316, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
In January, this three-bedroom unit at Botanica was listed for $1.45 million. The southeast-facing corner unit boasts two balconies that overlook tennis courts, Olympic pool and playground.
$2,220,000
3 bed/4 bath/2,470 square feet
430 Grand Bay Drive, Apt. 107, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This updated desirable ground floor, three-bedroom unit in Grand Bay Residences overlooks a garden and has two patios.
Brickell
$387,000
2 bed/2 bath/966 square feet
2201 Brickell Ave., Apt. 89, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom sold as is with a large assessment from the condo association within the five-story Brickell Mar. The unit was listed for $399,000 in November.
$490,000
2 bed/2 bath/940 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 606, Miami, FL 33130
Listed for $625,000 in October, this two-bedroom in Brickell Ten, a 22-story building built in 2017, has a rooftop gym and outdoor spa.
$1,950,000
3 bed/2.5 bath/1,825 square feet
465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5201, Miami, FL 33131
Penthouse in Icon Brickell has been on the market since 2021; was asking for cash offers only.
$750,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,289 square feet
951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2911, Miami, FL 33131
Corner unit with porcelain floors was listed in January for $799,000.
$475,000
1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2904, Miami, FL 33131
Airbnb opportunity. The unit has a spacious balcony and the building’s amenities are newly renovated. This property was listed in July for $559,000.
$575,000
1 bed/2 bath/826 square feet
55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1205, Miami, FL 33130
Condo building built in 2017, this unit features nice city views. It was listed for $635,000 in May 2022.
$1,680,000
3 bed/3 bath/2,365 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4004, Miami, FL 33131
Large three-bedroom in Brickell House, a 46-story condo residence built in 2014. The property has been on the market since February 2020, with an asking price of $1.950 million.
$507,500
1 bed/1 bath/945 square feet
999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1713, Miami, FL 33130
This one-bedroom unit featuring a large balcony with unobstructed city views was listed for $534,000 in November.
$950,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet
1451 Brickell Ave Unit 1805, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom unit, built in 2015, has a large balcony and porcelain wood-look flooring and faces west.
$825,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,129 square feet
1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2808, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $895,000 in Dec. 2022, this two-bedroom is a corner unit and has porcelain flooring, 9-foot ceilings.
$1,880,000
3 bed/3.5 bath/1,909 square feet
1000 Brickell Plaza Unit 2302, Miami, FL 33131
Luxurious three-bedroom in Brickell Flatiron features a wraparound balcony, Miele kitchen appliances, storage unit, 24-hour concierge services, and a movie theater and lap pool.
$570,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,024 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 2004, Miami, FL 33130
Modern two-bedroom unit in Brickell Ten, a boutique building near Mary Brickell Village, was listed for $575,000 in December.
$325,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/550 square feet
1918 Brickell Ave., Apt. 204, Miami, FL 33129
Small one-bedroom located on the corner and featuring a wraparound balcony features new kitchen appliances. Sold for the asking price.
$575,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,028 square feet
200 SE 15th Road, Apt. 6I, Miami, FL 33129
Situated on the bay, this two-bedroom has two balconies, newish appliances and remodeled modernized bathrooms.
$385,000
Studio/1 bath/727 square feet
690 SW Fourth Court, Apt. 501, Miami, FL 33130
Loft with granite countertops went on the market in November with an asking price of $420,000.
$500,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/649 square feet
1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3508, Miami, FL 33130
SLS Brickell Hotel and Residences one-bedroom featuring Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances, pool views and resort-style amenities. The property allows short-term rentals and was listed for $591,000 in Sept. 2022.
$360,000
Studio/1 bath/425 square feet
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3916, Miami, FL 33131
This turnkey, furnished studio with no rental restrictions was listed for $370,000 in January.
$890,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,037 square feet
1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4307, Miami, FL 33131
High end two-bedroom with marble in the bathroom, sound-proofing insulation, Miele appliances, and the 64-story building has a rooftop pool and concierge services.
