Corner units with a view top sellers in latest real estate sales list

Spring break frenzy is here. Many of the properties sold in Key Biscayne Brickell during the period March 13 to 17 were corner units.

February data shows that home prices in Key Biscayne have a median listing price of $1.7 million. And the median sales price is $1.1 million. The top price tag goes to a $59-million eight-bedroom single-family dream home. The coral beauty spans 14,978 square feet, boasts 10 bathrooms and has been on the market since July 2022. Perhaps it will find a buyer this spring.

On average, condos in Brickell sit on the market for 99 days. The median price tag is $729,000, with a $717,500 median sales price.

Key Biscayne

$560,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,013 square feet

575 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 811, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This spacious one-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit offers stunning views of the downtown Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay and the Village Green. The master bedroom has ample closet space and there is an open balcony. This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and outside storage.

$1,400,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,820 square feet

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 316, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

In January, this three-bedroom unit at Botanica was listed for $1.45 million. The southeast-facing corner unit boasts two balconies that overlook tennis courts, Olympic pool and playground.

$2,220,000

3 bed/4 bath/2,470 square feet

430 Grand Bay Drive, Apt. 107, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This updated desirable ground floor, three-bedroom unit in Grand Bay Residences overlooks a garden and has two patios.

Brickell

$387,000

2 bed/2 bath/966 square feet

2201 Brickell Ave., Apt. 89, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom sold as is with a large assessment from the condo association within the five-story Brickell Mar. The unit was listed for $399,000 in November.

$490,000

2 bed/2 bath/940 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 606, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $625,000 in October, this two-bedroom in Brickell Ten, a 22-story building built in 2017, has a rooftop gym and outdoor spa.

$1,950,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,825 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5201, Miami, FL 33131

Penthouse in Icon Brickell has been on the market since 2021; was asking for cash offers only.

$750,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,289 square feet

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2911, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit with porcelain floors was listed in January for $799,000.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2904, Miami, FL 33131

Airbnb opportunity. The unit has a spacious balcony and the building’s amenities are newly renovated. This property was listed in July for $559,000.

$575,000

1 bed/2 bath/826 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 1205, Miami, FL 33130

Condo building built in 2017, this unit features nice city views. It was listed for $635,000 in May 2022.

$1,680,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,365 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4004, Miami, FL 33131

Large three-bedroom in Brickell House, a 46-story condo residence built in 2014. The property has been on the market since February 2020, with an asking price of $1.950 million.

$507,500

1 bed/1 bath/945 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1713, Miami, FL 33130

This one-bedroom unit featuring a large balcony with unobstructed city views was listed for $534,000 in November.

$950,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave Unit 1805, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom unit, built in 2015, has a large balcony and porcelain wood-look flooring and faces west.

$825,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,129 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2808, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $895,000 in Dec. 2022, this two-bedroom is a corner unit and has porcelain flooring, 9-foot ceilings.

$1,880,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,909 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza Unit 2302, Miami, FL 33131

Luxurious three-bedroom in Brickell Flatiron features a wraparound balcony, Miele kitchen appliances, storage unit, 24-hour concierge services, and a movie theater and lap pool.

$570,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,024 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 2004, Miami, FL 33130

Modern two-bedroom unit in Brickell Ten, a boutique building near Mary Brickell Village, was listed for $575,000 in December.

$325,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/550 square feet

1918 Brickell Ave., Apt. 204, Miami, FL 33129

Small one-bedroom located on the corner and featuring a wraparound balcony features new kitchen appliances. Sold for the asking price.

$575,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,028 square feet

200 SE 15th Road, Apt. 6I, Miami, FL 33129

Situated on the bay, this two-bedroom has two balconies, newish appliances and remodeled modernized bathrooms.

$385,000

Studio/1 bath/727 square feet

690 SW Fourth Court, Apt. 501, Miami, FL 33130

Loft with granite countertops went on the market in November with an asking price of $420,000.

$500,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/649 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3508, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell Hotel and Residences one-bedroom featuring Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances, pool views and resort-style amenities. The property allows short-term rentals and was listed for $591,000 in Sept. 2022.

$360,000

Studio/1 bath/425 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3916, Miami, FL 33131

This turnkey, furnished studio with no rental restrictions was listed for $370,000 in January.

$890,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,037 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4307, Miami, FL 33131

High end two-bedroom with marble in the bathroom, sound-proofing insulation, Miele appliances, and the 64-story building has a rooftop pool and concierge services.

