County’s property tax value shows 12.3% rise; 8.8% bump in Key Biscayne

Your property's taxable values will be going up -- way up -- if you reside in 35 of the 36 Miami-Dade County municipalities.

Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia released Miami-Dade County's 2023 June 1st Estimates of Taxable Values on Thursday morning, showing a 12.3% leap, or over $46 billion to $424.2 billion, on the county-wide taxable values.

On Key Biscayne, the estimated taxable value on the legally obligated estimates for 2023 is $9.9 billion, reflecting an 8.8% increase ($803 million more). That estimate includes "before new construction" and "new construction" totals.

The Village ranks as the ninth-highest value among incorporated municipalities in the county.

The City of Miami is highest on the list at over $84.2 billion. Unincorporated areas total $112 billion.

"The last two years, it's gone up significantly," said Key Biscayne Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum. "With the real estate sales, all that's captured here."

Nussbaum said, "It's too early to call" if this will impact taxes in the Village.

"It's one factor in the equation," he said. "There's the expenditure side and whatever capital projects the Council decides they want to do."

But, he said, paying for the same services "will cost more, just from the inflation side."

Even if the overall tax value rises to 8.8% on Key Biscayne, primary residences are capped at 3% for homesteaded properties.

The final estimates will be released on July 1. Usually, there is a variance in the figures from those released Thursday, said Eileen Hernandez, the Property Appraiser's Administrative Officer.

TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices will be sent out by Aug. 24. From there, property owners will have 25 days to appeal if they disagree with their property values as determined by the Property Appraiser's office.

The town of Medley showed the most significant increase in estimated property tax values, climbing a whopping 62.2%, due to winning a 20-year annexation battle.

Other high increases included: Miami Beach Normandy Shores (27.3%), Florida City (19.9%), Biscayne Park (18.8%), El Portal (18%), Bay Harbor Islands (16.4%), Sunny Isles Beach (15.4%) and Hialeah Gardens (15.3%). Only Virginia Gardens showed a decrease of minus-1.5% for the estimated 2023 values.

Other estimated increases show a 17.6% rise in School Board tax value and a 12.1% increase in Library tax value.