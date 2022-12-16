December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived

Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.

Key Biscayne

$775,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/895 square feet

199 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 602, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

1974 one-bedroom unit was listed in August for $869,000.

Brickell

$920,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 711, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit at Reach within the Brickell City Centre featuring a wraparound balcony and luxurious finishes. This property was listed in June for $940,000.

$410,000

1 bed/1 bath/704 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 300, Miami, FL 33131

Brickell Plaza one-bedroom with wood flooring was listed in June for $450,000.

$765,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,369 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt 2206, Miami, FL 33130

Brian Rokicki with Compass represented both the seller and buyer of this luxurious two-bedroom within the Nine residences featuring a 1-acre amenity deck. This property was listed in September for $785,000.

$385,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/710 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2506, Miami, FL 33131

Both the buyer and seller were represented by agents with 477 International Realty. This one-bedroom was listed in September for $410,000.

$1,520,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,523 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 63A, Miami, FL 33131

This Four Seasons Brickell two-bedroom with direct views of Biscayne Bay was listed in April for $2 million.

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,058 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 312, Miami, FL 33131

Brickell on the River loft was listed in May for $435,000.

$655,025

2 bed/2 bath/1,188 square feet

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 21E, Miami, FL 33129

This 1963 built, two-bedroom Brickell Townhouse sold quickly. It was listed in November for $690,000.

$925,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,137 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2005, Miami, FL 33131

This sleek 2017 built, two-bedroom unit was listed multiple times in 2021 and 2022 before selling.

$1,115,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3301, Miami, FL 33131

Reach at Brickell City Centre two-bedroom unit came on the market in August priced at $1.25 million.

$1,030,000

1 bed/1.5bath/1,126 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 903, Miami, FL 33131

Snazzy one-bedroom featuring a den, spacious terrace and unique marble flooring throughout the unit. This property was listed in April for $1.2 million and was last sold in January 2021 for $725,000.

$420,000

1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 608, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom unit located at Skyline on Brickell was listed in September for $450,000.

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/665 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2611, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story loft at the Infinity at Brickell was listed for $420,000 in October.

$855,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,012 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4313, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit in the Icon Brickell features a large terrace and water views. This two-bedroom was listed in March for $968,000.

$790,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2717, Miami, FL 33129

German Grudny with Home Wiz USA handled this sales transaction for both the seller and buyer. The spacious two-bedroom unit features luxurious marble flooring throughout the unit and lovely water views. It was listed in August for $849,000.

