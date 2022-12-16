December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived

Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
Key Biscayne
$775,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/895 square feet
199 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 602, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
1974 one-bedroom unit was listed in August for $869,000.
Brickell
$920,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 711, Miami, FL 33131
Corner unit at Reach within the Brickell City Centre featuring a wraparound balcony and luxurious finishes. This property was listed in June for $940,000.
$410,000
1 bed/1 bath/704 square feet
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 300, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell Plaza one-bedroom with wood flooring was listed in June for $450,000.
$765,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,369 square feet
999 SW First Ave., Apt 2206, Miami, FL 33130
Brian Rokicki with Compass represented both the seller and buyer of this luxurious two-bedroom within the Nine residences featuring a 1-acre amenity deck. This property was listed in September for $785,000.
$385,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/710 square feet
31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2506, Miami, FL 33131
Both the buyer and seller were represented by agents with 477 International Realty. This one-bedroom was listed in September for $410,000.
$1,520,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,523 square feet
1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 63A, Miami, FL 33131
This Four Seasons Brickell two-bedroom with direct views of Biscayne Bay was listed in April for $2 million.
$410,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,058 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 312, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell on the River loft was listed in May for $435,000.
$655,025
2 bed/2 bath/1,188 square feet
2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 21E, Miami, FL 33129
This 1963 built, two-bedroom Brickell Townhouse sold quickly. It was listed in November for $690,000.
$925,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,137 square feet
1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2005, Miami, FL 33131
This sleek 2017 built, two-bedroom unit was listed multiple times in 2021 and 2022 before selling.
$1,115,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,265 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3301, Miami, FL 33131
Reach at Brickell City Centre two-bedroom unit came on the market in August priced at $1.25 million.
$1,030,000
1 bed/1.5bath/1,126 square feet
1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 903, Miami, FL 33131
Snazzy one-bedroom featuring a den, spacious terrace and unique marble flooring throughout the unit. This property was listed in April for $1.2 million and was last sold in January 2021 for $725,000.
$420,000
1 bed/1 bath/791 square feet
2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 608, Miami, FL 33129
One-bedroom unit located at Skyline on Brickell was listed in September for $450,000.
$410,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/665 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2611, Miami, FL 33130
Two-story loft at the Infinity at Brickell was listed for $420,000 in October.
$855,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,012 square feet
475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4313, Miami, FL 33131
Corner unit in the Icon Brickell features a large terrace and water views. This two-bedroom was listed in March for $968,000.
$790,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2717, Miami, FL 33129
German Grudny with Home Wiz USA handled this sales transaction for both the seller and buyer. The spacious two-bedroom unit features luxurious marble flooring throughout the unit and lovely water views. It was listed in August for $849,000.
