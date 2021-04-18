The new homeowners of this impeccable, sprawling condo residence will be enjoying luxury beach resort living at its best.
Ideal for working from home, the 3,000-square-foot corner unit has three spacious bedrooms plus a den that can serve as an office, with bonus staff quarters. The enormous terrace adds to the resort-feel of this home.
Exquisite marble flooring enhances the enormous eat-in kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining.
Ocean Club, Key Biscayne offers an endless array of amenities, such as tennis club, beach club, restaurants, health club, heated pools and beach service.
Address: 789 Crandon Blvd. #301, Key Biscayne
Subdivision: Ocean Club, Key Biscayne
Year built: 1998
Sold for $1,750,000 on March 22, 2021
Seller represented by Bruno Junqueira with Coldwell Banker Realty - Brickell - Key Biscayne.
Buyer represented by Pilar Mercader with BHHS EWM Realty, Key Biscayne office.