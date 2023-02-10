Even with the rising costs involved, first-time homebuyers urged to get into the game

First-time home buyers might feel like they've been pushed out of the housing market with rising costs, insurance and interest rates.

But, several experts who list properties on Key Biscayne say that shouldn't be the case when it comes to such a big investment.

Ron Shuffield, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, expressed his confidence in the Miami-area real estate market while recently delivering his company's 2023 Market Insight Update.

His prediction? "We're going to see a softening of prices (this year) with more inventory coming," he said.

Interest rates have climbed from an average of 2.65% in January 2021 to 6.15% today across the U.S.

"If you're a young buyer, just get in the game," he said. "Even a 6.5% interest rate is certainly manageable ... if you can qualify. There's never that perfect time; prices in real estate (do fluctuate)."

Pat Peraita, one half of the Pat and Pat Power Team (with Pat Romano) connected with Coldwell Banker Realty on Key Biscayne, said interest rates were at 18% when she got into the real estate business.

"And I still hear people today who say they cannot afford to buy, even at 6 or 7%," she said at a recent Rotary Club of Key Biscayne breakfast meeting.

But, she said, there are many positives, such as no state income tax, and the fact Key Biscayne has the lowest millage rate (3.1533) in Miami-Dade County.

"It's a bargain living here, even though it's getting more expensive (overall)," she said. "We have to make people understand that our (Village) government is helping."

Sales of single-family homes across Miami-Dade County soared last year, from 16,765 in 2021 to 21,039, according to Coldwell Banker's statistical data. Sales of condos and townhouses had a more dramatic upswing, from 12,137 in 2021 to 29,772, some buyers turning those properties into rentals as the population grew (the state is growing by 1,142 people a day).

Key Biscayne real estate agent Spencer Raymond, of Spencer Raymond Group | BHHS EWM Realty, said he doesn't see either the higher interest rate or higher insurance rates having too much of an effect on discriminating buyers who want to live in the Village.

"Raising interest rates are undoubtedly affecting buyers across the country, and South Florida also falls under that umbrella," he said. "Historically, high-end markets like Key Biscayne will not be as affected by (higher) interest rates as many buyers are able to purchase without financing contingencies or are well qualified. We are now seeing more buyers that are still purchasing, but planning to refinance when rates come down.

"Insurance costs are also something potential buyers are taking into consideration, but I do not see this having a very large effect on the Key Biscayne market."

Inventory, however, has been low, especially on the island.

As of Feb. 2, Raymond said Key Biscayne's inventory showed:

– Homes: 31 active single-family homes on the market (plus two pending sales).

– Condos: 126 were being listed (with 23 more pending sales). This total does not reflect town-homes or villas.

"A historically balanced Key Biscayne market would have approximately 400 listings," said James Salas, president of E Realty International on Crandon Boulevard. "This low inventory favors the sellers. My suggestion to buyers is the classic real estate axiom, 'Don’t wait to buy; buy and then wait.' It never fails."

Shuffield said inventory of listings across Miami-Dade County hit a low from just 1.5 to 3 months of supply all of last year, but by the end of December, that number had climbed to 5.9 for single-family homes, a 70% hike from the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We're hoping to see that number continue to grow, so we can get 6-9 months," he said. "It's now a seller's market, but much less than when we had 50 people lined up at an open house. And, sellers are probably getting 10% less than what buyers paid for nine months ago. I think we're going to see a lot more negotiation going on between buyer and seller."

Salas said first-time buyers, especially, shouldn't wait on what they believe is the "perfect" time.

"There is a greater risk for first-time buyers to sit on the sidelines and never catch up to the rising market, even with higher interest rates," he said.

"To give you an example, take a first-time home buyer purchasing a $500,000 home with a 20% down payment on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. The difference in monthly payment from a 4% interest rate to a 7% interest is $700 per month or $8,400 per year. When you factor in the tax deduction for interest, the difference between the two is less."

There has, of course, been an eroding of the borrowing power with today's consumers.

Shuffield pointed out that, for example, a $4,216 monthly payment today would qualify for a $574,577 home, while back in 2021, $4,216 a month could get you a $1 million home with the 2.65% low interest rate.

Now, on a loan of $1 million, at 6.15%, the monthly payment stretches to $7,338 a month, a 74% increase impact.

But, Salas agrees with Shuffield that it's best to at least "get in the game."

"The bottom line is, if you need a home, it's best to stretch and make the investment. In the long run, you will be happy you did," Salas said. "If you are not sure, just ask the downsizing folks how valuable the equity of their home is at retirement age."