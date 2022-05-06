Fernwood townhouse, sold for $2.43 million, among the real estate transactions closed during the last week in April

There were plenty of buyers and sellers during last week’s (April 25 to April 29) residential sales on Key Biscayne and nearby Brickell, which accounted for 29 of the 35 transactions.

Among the big hitters were a 2,010-square-foot two-story penthouse with four bedrooms at SLS Brickell that went for $2.7 million; a unique four-bedroom, two-level residence covering 6,210 square feet in the Sky tower; and a $2.43 million, four-bedroom Fernwood townhouse on Key Biscayne.

There were several cozy residences sold, as well, including a studio apartment with 580 total square feet that went for $295,000 at Latitude on the River.

Here are the sales:

Key Biscayne

$1,100,000

2 bed/ 2 bath / 1,531 square feet

201 Crandon Blvd. Apt. 624, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Roomy two-bedroom condo in Key Colony with lovely terrace views of the garden and ocean with resort amenities and was listed for $1.1 million and sold for the same.

$2,430,000

4 bed/ 3 bath/ 1,988 square feet

584 Fernwood Rd., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This impeccably maintained Fernwood Condo townhouse, built in 2005 and elevated to 10 feet, features three of its four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. A modern swimming pool, gazebo and garden complement the setting. It was listed at $2.39 million and sold for $2.43 million.

Elena Chacon with BHHS EWM Realty in Key Biscayne represented the seller. Buyer was represented by Riley Smith also with BHHS EWM Realty in Coconut Grove

$520,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,109 square feet

251 Galen Dr., Apt. 216, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This Key Biscayne VI Condo was built in 1968 and is on the SE/SW corner facing the lush greenery of Galen Drive. The two-bedroom unit has hurricane shutters on all windows, and a swimming pool and private beach access are among the amenities Was listed at $480,000 and sold for $520,000.

$565,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,068 square feet

300 Galen Dr., Apt. 406, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Bright and spacious apartment in the Blue Pelican boutique building just steps from the beach with a nice balcony and two large rooms, was listed at $550,000 and sold for $568,000.

$1,160,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,485 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd. Apt. 920, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Bright and sunny southern exposure is a feature of this Key Colony oceanfront condo. The upgraded unit is finished with porcelain flooring in the social areas and was listed at $1.25 million and sold for $1.160 million.

$1,655,000

3 bed/ 3 bath/ 1,772 square feet

605 Ocean Dr., Apt 2L, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Steps from the beach, this spacious, updated three-bedroom unit is at The Sands of Key Biscayne with tropical garden and ocean views, plus a private elevator. Originally listed at $1.75 million and sold for $1.655 million.

Brickell

$650,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 868 square feet

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 2111, Miami, FL 33130

Beautiful split two-bedroom unit has Italian porcelain flooring, Bosch appliances, a rooftop pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center at SLS Brickell. Currently being rented for $4,250 monthly. Listed at $659,000 and sold for $650,000.

$622,000

1 bed/ 2 bath/ 849 square feet

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 3608, Miami, FL 33130

Lovely one-bedroom unit with beautiful skyline view, built in 1968. Among the amenities at the SMA Residences Condo are a swimming pool and billiards. Listed at $599,999 and sold for $622,000.

$825,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,188 square feet 2101

Brickell Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33129

This Skyline on Brickell two-bedroom condo is completely remodeled with an extra large balcony for vast water views, and electric black-out curtains. Amenities include a tennis court, dog park, pool and gym. Listed at $825,000 and sold for the same.

$770,000

1 bed/ 1.5 bath/ 980 square feet

1435 Brickell Ave., Unit 3104, Miami, FL 33131

Enjoy the water view from this condo in the Four Seasons subdivision. Built in 2003, this unit has ceramic floors and among the amenities is a private pool and a spa/hot tub. Was listed at $750,000 and sold for $770,000.

$675,000

3 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,433 square feet

1420 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit 301A, Miami, FL 33131

Coveted NE corner three-bedroom unit at Bayshore Place Condominium, featuring views of the skyline and Biscayne Bay, the boardwalk and greenery from the private balcony. Has two parking spaces, and originally priced at $785,000 and sold for $675,000.

$810,000

3 bed/ 3 bath/ 1,494 square feet

500 Brickell Ave. Apt. 1801, Miami, FL 33131

Stunning water and city views from this spacious three-bedroom unit in the prestigious 500 Brickell East Tower and a terrace facing Brickell Avenue with a rooftop pool. Near the Miami Metro mover. Originally listed at $765,000 and sold for $810,000.

$2,700,000

4 bed/ 3.5 bath/ 2,010 square feet

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit UPH4, Miami, FL 33130

Two-story penthouse with four bedrooms at SLS Brickell. Completely upgraded unit has a private rooftop terrace, a 200-foot long heated pool, private cabanas, and full-service concierge. Listed at $2.9 million and sold for $2.7 million.

$410,000

1 bed/ 1 bath/ 856 square feet

Emerald C, Miami, FL 33131

Exclusive boutique building at The Emerald, in the heart of Brickell, with a spacious bedroom and over-sized bathroom that includes a Jacuzzi tub. Amenities include a rooftop infinity pool. Listed at $410,000 and sold for the same.

$781,200

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,200 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2410, Miami, FL 33131

Spectacular direct Biscayne Bay views from this bright corner residence with marble floors and a wrap-around balcony. Amenities include pool, tennis, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, indoor racquetball. Listed at $730,000 and sold for $781,200.

$690,000

1 bed/ 1.5 bath/ 748 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1404, Miami, FL 33131

Amazing city and water views from this 1-bedroom unit at the boutique luxury condo, Echo. Top-of-the-line appliances, marble countertops and flooring, and a spacious terrace. Even a dog-walking service is available. Originally listed at $730,000 and sold for $690,000.

$995,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,700 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 605, Miami, FL 33129

Elegant two-bedroom unit at Bristol Towers with marble floors in social areas, a wraparound marble-floored balcony with a pleasant garden view. Luxury amenities include a spa, and pool overlooking the bay. Listed at $975,000 and sold for $995,000.

$689,000

1 bed/ 1 bath/ 984 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4807, Miami, FL 33131

Beautifully designed and decorated, this one-bedroom residence offers incredible high floor bay and magical city views with white glossy porcelain floors and custom media built-ins. Listed at $689,000 and sold for the same.

$520,000

1 bed/ 1.5 bath/ 759 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 3308, Miami, FL 33131

Roomy apartment with marble floors throughout and roller shades covering all-impact resistant windows and custom build-out closets. Amenities include a rooftop lounge and an outdoor and indoor pool. Listed at $525,000 after a previous listing of $500,000 and sold for $520,000.

$595,700

1 bed/ 2 bath/ 843 square feet

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 2104, Miami, FL 33130

Built in 2017, this one-bedroom unit plus den and two full bathrooms features two pools, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, children's play room and theater. Listed at $595,700 after a previous listing of $550,000 and sold for $595,700.

$660,000

1 bed/ 1.5 bath/ 810 square feet

68 SE 6th St., Apt. 2706, Miami, FL 33131

Location is everything for this apartment at Brickell City Center, with modern Italian cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Listed for $660,000 and sold for the same.

$805,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,253 square feet

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 4310, Miami, FL 33130

This two-bedroom, plus den, residence is on a high floor of the exclusive new SLS Lux Residences in the heart of a vibrant neighborhood. Has a high-end chef's kitchen and many amenities, including a tennis court and rooftop pool. Listed at $799,000 and sold for $805,000.

$295,000

Studio/ 1 bath/ 580 square feet

185 SW 7th St. Apt. 3800, Miami, FL 33130

This river view residence at Latitude on the River was built in 2007 and has bay windows, a first-floor entry and high-impact windows. Most recently listed at $300,000 and sold for $295,000.

$770,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 970 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 2507, Miami, FL 33131

In the heart of Brickell, this two-bedroom unit shows off a European style in its kitchen and baths. Amenities include an indoor pool, basketball, squash and a kids recreation zone. Listed at $770,000 and sold for the same.

$570,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 921 square feet

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 1704, Miami, FL 33130

This two-bedroom luxury condo offers incredible amenities, which includes a rooftop pool and sundeck on the 42nd floor, a theater and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Listed at $560,000 and sold for $570,000.

$510,000

1 bed/ 1 bath/ 778 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2107, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2004, this one-bedroom residence is located at The Club at Brickell Bay and features an open balcony and a bay view. Listed at $510,000 and sold for the same.

$735,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2401, Miami, FL 33131

Breathtaking direct bay views are offered from this fully furnished corner two-bedroom unit with porcelain tile floors throughout. Basic cable, internet and water included. Listed at $750,000 and sold for $735,000.

$2,673,000

4 bed/ 4.5+ bath/ 6,210 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Ter. Ste B, Miami, FL 33129

Unique two-level residence in the Sky, with 360-degree unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Key Biscayne, Brickell and South Beach. Four covered parking spaces. Listed at $2.9 million and sold for $2.673 million.

$667,500

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,195 square feet

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 3311, Miami, FL 33130

The Millecento building offers luxury amenities, such as party rooms, a rooftop pool overlooking Miami, a theater, and a state-of-the-art gym. This two-bedroom unit has high-grade marble flooring throughout. Listed at $675,000 and sold for $667,500.

$1,100,000

2 bed/ 2.5 bath/ 1,236 square feet

1000 Brickell Plz., Unit 3909, Miami, FL 33131

Built in 2019, this new condo has magnificent skyline views, and its glass walls and elliptical balconies wrap around the two bedrooms. Has imported Italian marble floors. Listed at $1.2 million and sold for $1.1 million.

$740,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,278 square feet

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1710, Miami, FL 33131

Beautiful corner unit in one of the nicest buildings in the Brickell Area, The Plaza 851. The spacious pet-friendly unit has a wrap-around balcony, and floor to ceiling windows. Listed at $820,000 and sold for $740,000.

$340,000

1 bed/ 1.5 bath/ 710 square feet

31 SE 6th St., Apt. 406, Miami, FL 33131

Lofty ceilings and a large living room is part of this one-bedroom unit with downtown views from a private balcony. Condo features updated porcelain floors, black-out shades and a built-in closet. Listed at $329,500 and sold for $340,000.

$520,000

2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1,116 square feet

31 SE 6th St Apt 1401, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom plus den corner unit is next to Brickell City Center and features a rooftop pool, spa and fitness center. Listed at $500,000 and sold for $520,000.

$480,000

Studio/ 1 bath/ 553 square feet

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 304, Miami, FL 33130

This fully furnished unit is part of the SLS LUX style. The hotel suite could be rented by day through the hotel program or by yourself. Has a tennis court, pool, and mini golf. Listed at $490,000 and sold for $480,000.